Get ready for another quiet Friday night.
Another round of postponements has depleted the Week 5 high school football schedule. Only five games involving area teams will be played.
The latest game to get rescheduled was Independence’s game against Westside. The game will now be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Coal City.
Midland Trail’s game at Summers County was canceled early this week. Also off the table is James Monroe’s visit to Covington, Va.
Last week, Shady Spring’s game at PikeView was postponed after the Mercer County Board of Education placed all of its schools on remote learning through the end of this week.
That leaves Woodrow Wilson hosting Morgantown, Wyoming East visiting Nicholas County (in a game that had originally been scheduled for Sept. 10), Liberty going to Clay County, Oak Hill playing at Ripley and Richwood going to Pocahontas County for its second game in four days.
There will actually be more football in Raleigh County on Tuesday than Friday. In addition to Westside-Independence, Shady Spring will host Summers County, also at 6 p.m. The game was originally set for Sept. 11 as Shady’s Homecoming game.
