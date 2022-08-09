It’s been a year of highs for the Sauvage family.
Coach Matt Sauvage and his son Shad won the school’s first state championship in boys basketball in March.
Just recently, daughter Dia was named the winner of the USA Today HSSA Girls Rising Star of the Year. That award is not sports specific and just one underclassman was chosen from each state and Washington D.C. She is the first girl from Greenbrier East to win that award. Incidentally, she plays volleyball for her dad.
In a year of firsts, it never dawned on the successful coach that he was accomplishing a first during the inaugural Coalfield Conference Media Day at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The firsts just keep coming for this family bonded together by sports.
The Sauvages were part of about 300 coaches and athletes from fall sports which were represented at the event Tuesday evening.
Matt Sauvage is the only coach in the newly configured conference to coach different sports at two different schools and all the while he was able to coach his son and now his daughter. When Class AAA Greenbrier East joined, Sauvage became a dual-sport coach.
“I hadn’t thought about that, but I guess that's right,” Sauvage said. “I think it is a great thing they are doing with the conference and it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for kids in the area. And that is why we, as coaches, enjoy coaching. It’s an opportunity to make a difference.”
Sauvage has been the volleyball coach at Greenbrier East for nearly 20 years, and has been the boys basketball coach at James Monroe for six years.
In fact, he got to the Civic Center in volleyball before he did in basketball, going three times and advancing to the state championship match once.
“If you had asked me which (championship) was going to come first six years ago, I probably wouldn’t have said basketball,” said Sauvage, a former basketball player at Peterstown. “Volleyball became a passion of mine right out of college. I used to play a lot of doubles, outdoor doubles, and the guy I played with when we would travel play, come to find out he was a high school coach. I became his assistant the year Shad was born, and he quit the next year. And here I am 20 years later.”
“It’s really special,” Sauvage said. “Obviously coaching Shad and winning the state championship was really special for us. I started coaching volleyball before Dia was born. You never know if someone is going to grow up to play, whether she would love it but she probably didn’t have a chance, she was in the gym all the time.”
Día wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Personally, I love it,” she said. “He’s a father figure to everyone. And he is so good at communicating with everyone. I absolutely love it.”
Día said going to East, not James Monroe like Shad did, was not based solely on the fact that her dad coached volleyball. It didn’t hurt, though.
Matt teaching and coaching meant she was in the Greenbrier East gym, and she developed more relationships there.
“I always wanted to go to East, it’s always been home to me,” Dia said. “I’m always up there, always with the girls.”
She said the rising star award was nice.
“I was shocked,” she said. “The girls have worked hard pushing me and they are the ones that got me the award.”
“As a dad I was very excited for her, and as a coach I was pumped,” Matt said. “It was a shock to us. I think in a few years it will mean even more.”
Dia said it was motivating to see her dad and brother win a title, something she hopes to duplicate in the short future.
“I was excited, I was pumped for them and I was proud of them both,” Dia said. “It would be everything (to win a championship) but right now I’m just playing one game at a time.”
She said the players are looking forward to adding more to rivalries with teams like Woodrow Wilson (a natural rival), Oak Hill and Princeton.
“I believe the (Coalfield Conference) will build the rivalries and I enjoy playing against rivals,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to getting back into the conference,” Matt said. “We were in the Mountain State Athletic Conference for a long time, but this is going to be in our backyard and it’s going to be fun seeing these guys and having a little more to play for when we play our neighbors.”
