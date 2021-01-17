When recalling names of local heavyweight wrestlers, I could never forget Donald “Bull” Parker. Don was a three-sport letterman at Woodrow Wilson and one of the nicest guys you would ever meet. Don could sing, too. If you ever attended one of the Big Atlantic Classic dinners you heard Don’s powerful voice bellow out our country’s national anthem. It would send cold chills down your spine.
Clarence Bowles wrestled for Beckley in the late 1970s. He was always shorter and lighter than his heavyweight opponents, but consistently wore down the bigger guys. He was fun to watch.
The two best heavyweights who came out of Nicholas County were Mike Hennessey and Nate Tyree. Hennessey is now the head coach for the Grizzlies.
My buddy Eric Fritz was a good heavyweight at Sophia High School in the 1960s. He now spends most of his time collecting historical mementos from his old school. He’s had five books published.
Kevin Farley wrestled for Woodrow Wilson from 1985 to 1987. He has reminded me often that I picked him to lose in the finals of the Coalfield Conference Tournament in 1985. He said that prediction inspired him to go all out and prove me wrong. And that he did! He won the Coalfield heavyweight title in 1985, 1986 and 1987. You’re welcome, Kevin.
Local youth coach Derrick Hypes is the only heavyweight state champion from old Mullens High School. He wasn’t bad at football, either.
I have to mention Meadow Bridge’s Junior McClanahan, state champion in 1995. You would often see him rolling around on the mat during breaks with several kids climbing all over him. The little ones loved to see the big guy walk in the gym. However, in an actual match he was serious business. He pinned all his opponents his senior year and finished with a 40-0 record.
Fayetteville’s John Goodson was one of the best athletes to come from our area. Football and wrestling were his forte. His two sons, Atticus and Cyrus, are athletes at Independence High School and are making quite a name for themselves.
Two other excellent athletes I remember were Beckley’s Shaun Sarrett and Clinton Van Horn. After high school, Sarrett went to Kent State University on a football scholarship. He was an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers until just last Thursday. Van Horn only wrestled his senior year in high school but finished as the 2011 state runner-up, losing a close 3-2 match in the heavyweight finals. Later, he had a stellar career with Marshall University’s football team.
Can’t forget Drew Skeens of Shady Spring, who won the states in 1988, or Greenbrier West’s Tyler Cales, who won it all in 2016. West’s Greg Franklin made it to the state finals in 1985 but lost, as did Liberty’s Zac Acord in 2009.
Some other quality heavyweight wrestlers from the past were Jeremy Hall and Larry Derringer of Shady Spring, Oak Hill’s John Arthur, PikeView’s Trey White, Midland Trail’s Levi Lesher, West’s Isaac Brown and Beckley’s Lloyd Lyons and Paul Easley.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Bobby Campbell, local musician and avid reader of this column.