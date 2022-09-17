No matter the amount of drive-killing turnovers or momentum-shifting penalties, Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett never lost faith that he had two weapons he could count on.
One of a half dozen running backs, and Connor Mollohan.
On Friday night, that running back was Matthew Moore, who the Flying Eagles rode all the way down the field in the last six minutes. Moore's running set Mollohan up for a 21-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining for a 30-27 win over Bluefield at Van Meter Stadium.
Woodrow is 3-1 for the first time since 2014. The Beavers, meanwhile, stand at 0-4 for the first time since 2001.
The final drive was loaded with suspense — including a pair of fourth-down conversions and, at the 2:58 mark, when the stadium's new LED lights went totally black. The delay only lasted four minutes, and did nothing to stop the Flying Eagles' momentum.
The drive started at the Woodrow 8-yard line with 5:58 to go after the Beavers turned the ball over on downs when Caleb Fuller's pass fell incomplete in the end zone. The Eagles went with a steady dose of Moore and got a first down, but eventually faced fourth and a long yard at the 29. Moore bulled through the line for a 17-yard gain and first down at the 46.
On the next play, Moore broke free down the middle and was caught after a 34-yard gain into Bluefield territory at the 20.
That's when the lights went out, and fans took advantage by shining their cell phone lights in the darkness.
When play resumed, the Eagles were able to advance the ball but were faced with fourth-and-short at the 11. Again, Sarrett gave the ball to Moore, who was awarded forward progress for another first down. A Bluefield unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the official signaled first down moved the ball to the 5.
A pair of runs got the ball to the 4 before Mollohan ran onto the field for his second field goal attempt of the night. He was wide left from 34 yards on the first, and a Bluefield player seemed to get a hand on the second, but it still was able to get over the crossbar for a three-point Woodrow lead.
"All my coaches have been preaching to me since day one that after I miss a kick, move on to the next one," Mollohan said. "I was waiting for that opportunity the whole game. I started warming up with about seven minutes left because I knew we were about to drive. I knew we were going to get that incompletion in the end zone. I've believed in this team from the start."
It was the end of an exhausting game for Moore, who finished with 146 yards on 18 carries.
"Just hard work. We worked for that," Moore said. "We worked for that whole entire game. ... The last (fourth-down conversion), I didn't even think I got it, but apparently I did. I'm glad I did, because that was a big game-changer right there."
"I'll tell you what, it's just a different guy each week," Sarrett said. "He told me he wanted the ball a little bit more. Matt showed up tonight."
Mitchell added 121 yards on 11 carries as the Eagles ran for 339 yards.
"They're not easy to stop for a yard loss," Bluefield coach Fred Simon said of the game-winning drive. "We were close to stopping them right there before that field goal. If we stopped them there, who knows what could have happened? If we don't get the five-yarder (penalty) with our running mouth with somebody, they would have missed it. We would have blocked it. We blocked it enough, but the five yards made the difference."
Bluefield returned the ensuing kickoff to its 35, but Fuller's pass fell incomplete with no time on the board.
It was a tough loss for the Beavers, who moved the ball well throughout the game. But they may have lost junior running back Amir Hairston, who suffered an ankle injury after his 15-yard touchdown run put the Beavers ahead 14-7 with 24 seconds left in the first half.
Hairston had 97 yards on 15 carries and a key interception before the injury.
The Beavers went ahead 21-7 on Fuller's 30-yard TD pass over the shoulder of receiver Gerrard Wade on the first drive of the third quarter.
But Woodrow got it back to 21-14 on a 1-yard TD by Leon Smith and tied it on a 76-yard touchdown by Darmonté Mitchell.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter but missed the extra points. Bluefield reclaimed the lead on a 70-yard run by Wade, then Woodrow tied it again when quarterback Jay Jones rolled to his left, got out of a tackle and ran down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown.
Before the game-winning drive, the night looked a lot like Woodrow's loss to Parkersburg South last week. The Flying Eagles committed four turnovers and a few key penalties that led to a 48-25 loss.
It was happening again Friday, including an illegal substitution penalty when Bluefield was about to punt but got a second chance, setting up Wade's go-ahead touchdown. They also fumbled on first-and-goal at the 1 on the first play of the second quarter.
"We was expecting a turnaround," Moore said. "We had a talk in the locker room. Basically we were talking that we had a gut check in there. Without that, I don't think we would have won this game."
Woodrow will visit Lincoln County next Friday, while Bluefield travels to Richlands, Va.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
