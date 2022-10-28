OAK HILL — Woodrow Wilson hadn't completely lost the winning feeling.
But the Class AAA No. 15 Flying Eagles really didn't want to go another week without a "W" when they met Class AAA No. 16 Oak Hill Friday at John P. Duda Stadium.
Ahead of the Oak Hill contest, Woodrow Wilson hadn't been on the upper portion of the scoring column since a 42-7 victory over Preston on Sept. 30 had elevated the Flying Eagles to a 5-1 mark and put them firmly in the triple-A playoff chase.
Since then, though, Beckley had suffered setbacks to Huntington (42-15) and Princeton (56-7) before having an open date last week.
With both teams needing a victory Friday to keep playoff aspirations alive, the Flying Eagles settled back into the winning groove with a 21-7 triumph over the Red Devils.
"It's good to get back on a winning streak," said Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett. "Our last game we didn't play the way we should have played, and we came out here and we played some tough, physical ball tonight.
"Big, big (verdict). Oak Hill's always a big rival with Beckley, and to come over here and beat them on Senior Night, it's a big accomplishment. Tough ball club. Man, I'm just happy (his team) played physical."
Beckley senior Matt Moore rushed 29 times for 180 yards and one touchdown on the evening, pushing him over the 1,000-yard season rushing plateau (he's now at 1,007, according to 99.5 WJLS Radio's Fred Persinger II). Persinger said Moore's 29 carries broke the Woodrow Wilson school record of 28 set by Darrell Evans.
Moore said he had hoped to reach the 1,000-yard season barrier against the Red Devils. "That was my goal. I wanted to hit 200 (for the game) tonight but I might not have hit it, but I got the 1,000-yard mark."
Moore, who scored the Flying Eagles' first TD on a 14-yard run late in the first quarter, said his team had to step up to the challenge. "We had to focus up, because if we didn't focus up, we were going to let them run all over us and underestimate them. And if we underestimate them, that was going to make them have confidence and make them feel like they have a chance. So we just had to take it away from them."
He wasn't surprised when Oak Hill struck first on a 4-yard run by J.D. Mauritz with 9:32 left in the opening quarter. "No, I wasn't surprised, because they got players, too, just like we got players. But our players came on top."
Mauritz's score on the game's opening march was set up by a 55-yard scamper from the Red Devils' Omar Lewis, and Ethan Vargo-Thomas' PAT kick gave the hosts an early 7-0 cushion.
Later in the first, the Flying Eagles knotted the score with the TD burst from Moore and Connor Mollohan's PAT. The score capped a 14-play, 69-yard Woodrow Wilson possession that featured a 15-yard gainer from Moore on a pitch on fourth-and-1 at the 27.
With help from the prevent unit, the Flying Eagles controlled the second quarter, turning defensive fumble recoveries by Nate Grayton and Leontrae Smith into scoring runs of 4 yards by Darmonté Mitchell and 5 yards by Grayton. Grayton had a TD run nullified by a penalty on the drive during which Mitchell scored.
"When you have three turnovers in one half, that's going to be tough to overcome," said Oak Hill head coach David Moneypenny. "I was surprised we were only down by two scores. It just goes to show you how hard the kids were playing. I'm super proud of them."
Of Woodrow, he said, "They physically were better. I don't know if they were physically dominant, but they were physically better obviously. It's not a complex scheme. It's simple scheme, but it's very, very effective, and they've used that all year long against a lot of teams. And that was something we knew we were going to be concerned about simply because of our size.
"Beckley's well-coached. They were better than we were tonight."
Neither team scored in the second half, but the Red Devils advanced into Woodrow Wilson territory as the game wound down on the strength of a pair of 15-yard completions from reserve quarterback Levi Kiszka to Vargo-Thomas and Jerimiah Jackson. However, solid defensive plays from Beckley's Leontrae Smith and Christian Burks halted the threat at the Woodrow Wilson 44.
"You've got to win the first five minutes, and they came out and Coach Moneypenny had them ready," said Sarrett. "They were ready and they're a tough ball club. We just came out and they turned the ball over some to our advantage, but we turned the ball over a little bit there in the second half.
"It was just back and forth, back and forth."
In the second half, he said his team had "some sloppy penalties. Gosh, we had more holding calls tonight than we've had all year. Clean that up and get ready for next week."
For Oak Hill, Omar Lewis rushed nine times for 101 yards, the first Red Devil to surpass the 100-yard single-game rushing plateau in 2022. The senior also had a big 54-yard kick return for Oak Hill after Woodrow tied it at 7-all, but Grayton recovered an Oak Hill fumble on the very next play and prevented the Red Devils from mounting another threat.
Woodrow Wilson (6-3) hosts George Washington next Friday.
Oak Hill completed its regular season with a 5-5 record and now waits to see if that will be good enough for a postseason bid.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
WW (6-3): 7 14 0 0 — 21
OH (5-5): 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
OH: J.D. Mauritz 4 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 7-0, 9:32
WW: Matt Moore 14 run (Connor Mollohan kick), 7-7, 1:30
Second quarter
WW: Darmonté Mitchell 4 run (Mollohan kick), 14-7, 8:52
WW: Nate Grayton 5 run (Mollohan kick), 21-7, 5:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WW: Matt Moore 29-180-1, Tylai Kimble 4-28, Darmonté Mitchell 7-35-1, Nate Grayton 8-34-1, Jay Jones 2-23, Leontrae Smith 2-6, Bryce Ford 2-3, Jacob Reeves 1-7. OH: J.D. Mauritz 9-49-1, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3-16, Omar Lewis 9-101, Alex Baxter 3-3, Malachi Lewis 5-19, Alex Colaiseno 3-(-6), Levi Kiszka 4-(-10)
PASSING — WW: None. OH: Alex Colaiseno 0-5-1-0-0, Levi Kiszka 2-2-0-30-0
RECEIVING — WW: None. OH: Ethan Vargo-Thomas 1-15, Jerimiah Jackson 1-15
TAKEAWAYS — WW: Nate Grayton (FR), Leontrae Smith (FR), Jay Jones (FR), Elijah Waller (INT). OH: Eli Gray (FR), Jerimiah Jackson (FR)
