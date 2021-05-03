Oak Hill High School head football coach David Moneypenny has rescinded his resignation, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough said Monday.
Moneypenny, who will enter his second year as the Red Devils' head coach this fall, submitted his resignation in mid-April, but the Fayette County Board of Education had yet to formally act on the resignation.
Moneypenny confirmed Monday that he rescinded his resignation late last week.
"We weren't desiring him to resign," Hough said. "I told him we're glad to have him back."
— Steve Keenan