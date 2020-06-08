Moneypenny finally gets time with new faces

For the counties across West Virginia that opted to allow their athletes to begin conditioning on Monday, the prevailing sentiment was probably, "Finally."
That goes double for Dave Moneypenny.
The coaching veteran was named Oak Hill's new head football coach in January. By the time the coronavirus forced students out of schools and athletes off the fields in early March, he had little time to get to know his players. Monday presented that opportunity, at last.
Fayette County went with the Secondary School Activities Commission's recommended date of June 8 to begin the first of its three-phase process to get student-athletes back into action. No sport-specific activity is allowed through Phases I and II, with concentration squarely on conditioning, strength training and agility.
That was fine by Moneypenny. He said he didn't have the opportunity to meet many of his players because he does not teach at Oak Hill.
"(Monday) was a lot of fun," he said. "We were able to put some faces with names. (With the loss of spring) you lose your ability to do some offseason conditioning. That hurt me and the assistant coaches in that respect. But today was a pretty good day."
Moneypenny said nearly 50 players reported for Monday's first day. After having their temperatures checked, they were all divided into pods of 10 or less and assigned to a coach for the entire one-hour time limit. There were three one-hour sessions in all, and everything took place outdoors.
"We had weight lifting and conditioning stations, and we tried to make the running stuff more football friendly," Moneypenny said. "We tried to teach some football along with the running."
Most counties around the state elected to wait until June 15 to start Phase I. Locally, those counties include Raleigh, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe. Wyoming County will begin June 22.
"(The players) were awesome. They were as fantastic a group as I have ever been around, honestly, and I have been doing this for 30 years."
The SSAC recommended that Phase I run June 8-19 and Phase II June 22-July 3. Phase III would run concurrently with the three-week practice period of July 6-24, during which time no interschool activity will be permitted.
"We will follow all of the SSAC's guidelines very strictly. We are stressing staying six feet apart. They all had masks. All the kids brought their own water. There are a lot of restrictions, but everybody is doing it. The kids responded very well. I was pleased with their effort."
