Mollohan kicking up storm, thundering up rankings

Connor Mollohan was kicking up a storm this summer, and it ended with a thunderous clap as he advanced his national ranking more than 50 places at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp at Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Mollohan, a rising senior who averaged nearly 39 yards on his punts last fall and made 28 of 29 extra points and 2 of 4 field goals, entered the big national showcase ranked at 100 in his class.
But a camp that saw him excel in all camp specialties, including making 9 of 12 field goals, saw his stock rise and business was booming.
“It was a great camp, there were about 650 kickers, specialists from all over the country,” Mollohan said. “It’s always nice competing with the best and knowing you can compete with some of the best in the nation. And I think my result proves that I can hang with most people in the nation.
“I went into that camp about No. 100, and I moved up 54 spots. I’m now number 46 in my class.”
Mollohan took a route used by previous kickers, matriculating across from the soccer program.
But he fully intends to continue his kicking career – as either a punter, kicker, or both – at the college level. He currently has offers from West Virginia Wesleyan in the Mountain East Conference, and Waynesburg University, a Division III school in Pennsylvania.
“Both have been keeping in real good contact with me,” Mollohan said. “Basically, all the in-state schools have been keeping tabs on me and keeping the recruiting process flowing."
Like his good friend and a fellow highly-rated kicker, Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Mollohan is a multi-sport standout at Woodrow Wilson.
He has, however, resisted invitations from head coach Street Sarrett to maybe try on some other positions for size.
"(Sarrett) would come up to me during offseason workouts and say I had some of the best wide receiver hands he has ever seen,” Mollohan said. “There’s no other position for me. I’m hoping to play punter and kicker and keep playing soccer.”
Sarrett is impressed by the work ethic and athletic ability of his kicker.
“Mollohan puts the work in,” Sarrett said. “He’s a multi-sport guy. He’s football, soccer, baseball, weight-room junkie. He puts the work in, and he deserves everything he gets.”
It’s a balancing act juggling the demands of the same-season sports of soccer and football. But it is a demand that Mollohan has learned to control over the advancing seasons.
“My first two years here it was rough,” Mollohan said. “Being a freshman (and juggling the sports) that was hard, and sophomore year was Covid. That made it even harder. But it’s not that bad anymore. I set time for both practices so I can rest my body and perform to my abilities.”
It was on the diamond where he really shined, setting a school record with 16 doubles. He also hit .365 with 38 runs and 22 RBIs.
“I think I outperformed what I thought I was going to perform,” he said.
He said the secret two his gap-to-gap driving ability, resulting in nearly half his hits being doubles, is simple. “Staying back on the ball and seeing my pitch,” Mollohan said. “My teammates think that I like to swing at all the high pitches and chop at them and that gives me all my power.”
The proof, he said, is his ability to hit to the opposite field, elements of a contact hitter, not necessarily a power hitter and somewhat a lost art in the modern game of baseball.
“Since my Little League days when my dad was my coach, I’ve been preached I need to go opposite field and there is nothing wrong with hitting to the opposite field,” Mollohan said. “I like to think I’ve done a pretty good job hitting to the opposite field in high school.”
Right now, an item on the Mollohan bucket list is one that all kickers dream about, the game-winning field goal.
And he said it would be icing on the cake to do it against his good buddy, Vargo-Thomas at rival Oak Hill, although the rivalry aspect has hardly slowed down their friendship made at kicking camps all over the eastern United States before they were friends separated by a 10-mile stretch of U.S. Route 19.
“He’s one of my best friends, it’s all friendly competition between me and Ethan,” Mollohan said. “I’ve worked out with him in the summer. Me and him meet up and we kick all the time. Our brotherhood, our bond is so good. But it would always be nice to score one against him.”
Spoken like a true kicker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.