Mohler, Mavericks top Raiders

lindside — With two teams averaging north of 33 points per game, Friday’s Class AA matchup at H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex boiled down to execution, particularly on defense.
The James Monroe Mavericks got it done.
The Mavs built on a 21-6 halftime lead with 20 points in the third period and took a 47-14 victory from the much-improved Liberty Raiders.
“We told the kids just before the game that we were going to take their best shot,” said James Monroe coach Chris Booth about Liberty (4-4).
“We did a pretty good job against their run game in the first half,” he said. “We got a couple of interceptions. Obviously, that helped. I thought, for the most part, we tackled pretty well ... .”
Monroe Mohler, the go-to option for James Monroe (6-2), ran for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for 114 yards. He also pulled in one of two interceptions obtained by the Mavericks, who were rated 18th this week in the official Class AA ratings.
His night included a dazzling 84-yard run to paydirt, eluding a handful of would-be tacklers late in the third quarter.
Mohler completed just four of his 13 passes, and two of those completions went for scores by Xander Castillo, including a 50-yard strike for the game’s first points after seven minutes of scoreless football.
Kaleb Ganoe hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Mohler in the second quarter to answer a drive by Liberty that led to a 14-6 score.
At the end of that march, the Raiders’ Ryan Simms caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Ian Sloan, jumping high in the end zone and holding onto the ball after a hard hit by a member of the Mavericks’ secondary, to bring the Raiders within eight points.
Simms also provided the only Liberty points of the second half on a nine-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion dash immediately thereafter.
Simms was injured along the Liberty sideline in the final minute of the third period, stopping play for about 15 minutes.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock and second-team players from both teams on the field. James Monroe’s Eathan Ganoe tallied the final points of the contest to complete a 10-play drive with 7:10 left on the clock.
Sloan finished the game with 108 passing yards, going 9 for 19 in pass attempts. He ran for 64 yards though that total was diminished by three sacks.
The Mavericks’ Brady Hunt got two of those sacks, and Kaine Thorne notched the other. Brandon Carter had the other interception for James Monroe.
Liberty head coach Mark Workman said, “We’ll play hard. ... We’re still kind of young. We’ll come out one Friday night and play great, and the next Friday night we’ll not. We’re getting older, but we’re not getting any more mature.”
He said he will tell his team about the remainder of the season, “Just don’t be satisfied with four wins. Over two years we were 1-19. We put four wins on the board this year (but) we can’t be satisfied. We’ve got to come out every day and be hungry and come to work.”
L 0 6 8 0 — 14
JM 7 14 20 6 — 47
First Quarter
JM -- Xander Castillo 50 pass from Monroe Mohler (Austin Chattin kick), 4:55
Second Quarter
JM -- Mohler 1 run (Chattin kick), 10:17
Lib -- Ryan Simms 22 pass from Ian Sloan (kick failed), 7:16
JM -- Kaleb Ganoe 38 pass from Mohler (Chattin kick), 7:00
Third Quarter
JM -- Castillo 17 pass from Mohler (Chattin kick), 10:18
Lib -- Simms 9 run (Simms run), 9:59
JM -- Landon Hall 6 run (kick failed), 6:23
JM -- Mohler 84 run (Chattin kick), 1:49
Fourth Quarter
JM -- Eathan Ganoe 1 run (run failed), 7:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Lib, Logan Dodrill 2-3, Dustin Workman 1-1, Ryan Simms 6-12, Ian Sloan 14-64, Shawn Pennington 1-(-1), Clayton Williams 3-12, Peyton Pettry 2-12. JM, Monroe Mohler 9-154, Landon Hall 9-46, Peyton Whitt 4-9, Garrett Huffman 3-9, Grant Lively 4-7, Nicklas Pitzer 2-19, Eathan Ganoe 4-9.
PASSING -- Lib, Sloan 9-19-108-1-2. JM, Mohler 4-13-114-3-2.
RECEIVING -- Lib, Pennington 3-15, Braden Howell 1-9, Trey Tabor 1-6, Dodrill 2-48, Simms 2-30. JM, Castillo 3-76, Kaleb Ganoe 1-38.