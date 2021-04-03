Mohigans blitz Tigers, pull away in 77-47 win

Leading 30-29 at halftime, Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown outscored Shady Spring 26-9 in the third quarter to score a 77-47 Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational.
The Mohigans nailed six 3-pointers in the third and 11 for the game.
"We were in really bad foul trouble in the first half," Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said. "We just kind of wanted to get to halftime with the lead and we did. We only used one timeout so we knew we'd have all our horses back and all of our timeouts, so we were pretty confident at halftime and made a few adjustments to get out to their shooters and I thought our guys did a good job executing our game plan."
Shady meanwhile finished the game 8-of-30 from beyond the arc and shot just 30 percent from the field.
"They came out and they hit a ton of threes," Shady head coach Ronnie Olson said. "I've got to watch the film. I don't know if we were just getting beat off the dribble or getting screened, but when a team hist all those threes in the third quarter like they did, it's hard.
"They just jumped on us. I thought their defense was pretty good, I think we got fatigued a little bit. They're a good team and they're No. 1 for a reason. They blitzed us and we never recovered from it. It's hard to recover when they score 21 in the blink of an eye. Going 26-9 in the third quarter, we never recovered from that."
Shady Spring will play Greenbrier East Saturday night in the New River CTC Invitational while Morgantown will play Beckley.