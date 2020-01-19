National holidays are often a time for reflection and premiere sporting events.
The two will again come together Monday when Greater Beckley Christian hosts the second annual MLK Jr. Classic.
While the day will be filled with great basketball matchups, the overall focus of the event at Greater Beckley is designed to remember the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"Martin Luther King Jr. is an American hero who was a difference maker in civil rights in our country," Greater Beckley Christian head coach Brian Helton said. "We really try to make sure that, not only do we enjoy a day of basketball, but we also try to share some history about his life and what it meant.
"We want to make sure we spread that throughout our community. Social media is a powerful tool and sports is a powerful, tool. I think bringing it all together will not only be a tribute to our area teams, but it will also show what Dr. King's life meant to our country."
With the success of the MLK Jr. Classic last year, Helton is hoping for the same results this year.
"Last year was a big success. We had great crowds and some really great matchups," Helton said. "All the schools that participated last year wanted to come back and that is always a good sign. When the coaches and players like to participate, you know it is a good event."
The basketball gets started at 9:30 a.m. with a JV matchup between Greater Beckley Christian and Oak Hill, which will be followed by seven contests throughout the day, culminating in a clash between Greenbrier East and Wyoming East.
"We have a lot of interesting matchups. There will be all levels of basketball from JV, to varsity, to national prep, and I think that draws a lot of interest," Helton explained. "People have a day off from work and they will have an opportunity to come out and see some really great basketball."
Oak Hill and Trinity Christian will meet in the first varsity game at 11:15 a.m. Both teams had winning streaks snapped on Saturday and will be hungry to get back in the win column today. The Red Devils have won two of their last three and the Warriors have won three of four.
Mercer Christian and Richwood will meet at 1 p.m. prior to a national prep game between Beth Haven and Beckley Prep IJN at 2:45 p.m.
There will be a dunk contest at 4:30 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian enters the week ranked No. 5 in Class A according to the last AP Poll and is riding a three-game winning streak. The Crusaders will match up with reigning Class A state champion Webster County at 6:15 p.m.
The Highlanders will have a vastly different look this year after losing several players to graduation. However, the game will be far from a one-sided affair. Webster (8-2) will come to Beckley looking for a signature win, riding a four-game winning streak of its own.
"(Webster) is extremely well coached and they have had a really good young group of kids for a while that have made it up to the high school level now. They continue to play better each game," Helton said. "They have won a lot games by blowouts, which shows they are very capable."
After winning a tough game Saturday against Trinity and with Class A No. 2 Charleston Catholic on deck Tuesday night, Helton knows his team has to be focused in order to beat Webster. The Highlanders are coming off a road win at Braxton County, which sits just outside the top 10 in the Class AA AP Poll.
"It will be our third game in four days, so hopefully our kids will be ready," Helton said. "We will be challenged for sure because they are very fundamentally sound."
Greenbrier East and Wyoming East will cap the day's action in what should be a hotly contested battle. The game will feature a great guard matchup between Bailee Coles for the Spartans and McQuade Canada for the Warriors.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are good for all games on the schedule.
