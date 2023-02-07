new richmond — Forgive Wyoming East’s Garrett Mitchell for knowing how many points he had.
With the scoreboards being what they are, the point total was right there for everybody to see.
What the Warriors’ senior didn’t know, at least until late, was exactly what his 39 points in a 79-59 victory against Liberty represented on Senior Night at the War Zone.
“I didn’t even know what the school record was,” Mitchell said. “The scoreboard says how many points you have. I knew how many I had but I didn’t know anything about the school record.”
The previous record was 38 set by Austin Canada in 2014 against rival Westside.
“It’s pretty cool,” Mitchell said. “My teammates got me the ball. I hit a few shots, they were going in. It felt good going off my fingers. You can feel it when you’re getting hot. The basket just looks big.”
Especially in the second quarter, when he had 17 points. It started late in the first, after a miserable trip to the foul line netted a 0 for 2 showing. He didn’t miss much after that.
With the score tied at 11-11 Mitchell got hot, his first basket coming at the 1:39 mark of the first quarter.
That three-point play and a two at the end of the quarter gave the Warriors a 16-12 lead.
In the second Mitchell took off, scoring 14 of the Warriors’ next 16 points to give them a 31-19 lead.
He finished with 17 of the team’s 28 in the quarter as Wyoming East ran to a 44-28 halftime lead.
Liberty would whittle the lead down to nine once in the fourth quarter, at 58-49 after a pair of Jalen Cook free throws with 6:20 left. But Mitchell scored all nine of his fourth-quarter points at the free throw line to get the record at with 21.1 seconds remaining.
“Garrett had a great game tonight,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “I don’t think he forced too many shots, he took the shots that were given to him, he attacked the rim well. He had an overall great night.”
And he has added a wrinkle. Putbacks.
Everybody knows Mitchell can shoot; he had 144 3s entering the game and added two more to his career total Tuesday. But he also had a few mid-range jumpers and four offensive boards and stickbacks, turning a couple of those into three-point plays.
“We have been on him for that,” Brooks said. “We want him to get six or seven rebounds a game and I’m not sure what he had tonight, but I think he eclipsed that.”
It had been a tough 10 days for the Warriors, who played three ranked teams – Bluefield, Chapmanville and Ravenswood – and lost all three. and they did that stretch without all the bullets in their chamber, including Mitchell for the Bluefield game.
“Earlier in the season when we had everybody we played well, night in, night out,” Brooks said. “When we had those guys out sick, we sort of folded and lost three in a row. Of course, we played tough teams, not taking anything away from Chapmanville or Bluefield. But we were shorthanded both of those nights. I don’t think (Jacob) Howard’s been at practice yet since he’s been sick. Garrett’s had one practice. It’s just been games. Hopefully we can get them back in practice and get them in the groove.”
That makes the win against Liberty key.
“Had to have it,” Brooks said of the Region 3 victory. “I told the guys beforehand this was a must-win game for us. We need to get back on track and get things going the right way tonight and they did a good job of that.”
“It was really important, just getting a win under our belt and starting a win streak,” Mitchell said.
Cole Lambert added 21 points for the Warriors (12-6).
Cook led the Raiders (8-7) with 20 points and Zack Bowman had 16 and Conner Cantley 11.
Liberty
Kris Bowman 1 0-0 3, Zach Bowman 6 1-2 16, Jalem Cook 8 2-2 30, Jaden Acord 1 0-0 2, Conner Cantley 5 1-4 11, Colten Acord 0 0-0 0, Resean Simms 0 1-2 1, Devin Price 2 2-2 6. Total: 23 7-12 59.
Wyoming East
Cole Lambert 7 7-9 21, Jacob Howard 2 1-2 5, Bryson Huff 1 2-2 4, Jackson Danielson 1 0-1 2, Garrett Mitchell 12 13-16 39, Zach Hunt 3 0-0 8. Totals: 25 23-30 79.
L 12 16 16 15 — 59
WE 16 28 14 21 — 79
Three-point field goals – L: 6 (K. Bowman 1, Z. Bowman 3, Cook 2). WE: 4 (Mitchell 2, Hunt 2). Fouled out – Z. Bowman, Price.
