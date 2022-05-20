Mirror-image Meadows brothers have been a Shady baseball staple

It sounds like the perfect question for a Shady Spring Athletics trivia game: Who is the only player not named Meadows to hold down the center field spot between 2011 and 2024?
Aside from the Covid year of 2020 when there were no high school spring sports, every other year during that 2011-present, center field has been patrolled by a trio of Meadows brothers, starting with Jordan (2011-14), then Jason (2017-2019) and currently Jacob (2021-present).
They have done it well.
And all are still involved, Jordan now the Tigers’ head coach, Jason, who helps when he can when he is in from college at WVU, and obviously Jacob, still playing. And they will be there Monday when the Tigers kick off the Class AA Region 3 championship series against Bluefield at Bowen Field.
The similarities go beyond just playing the same position for well over a decade.
All three brothers hit leadoff for the Tigers and all three players wore No. 10. And, they all have the same initials.
“I guess Mom decided to do everything the same,” Jordan joked.
Maybe the only noticeable difference is older brother Jordan batted right; the other two are lefties.
Everything else, they have been almost mirror images.
“We’re all pretty much the same person when it comes to the baseball field,” middle brother Jason Meadows said. “We’re all quick. We’re all little. I think it’s amazing that we were able to play the same position, bat the same in the lineup and wear the same number, too.”
“I looked up to my brothers coming up, and it’s just crazy how we ended up playing the same position, the same number, everything,” Jake said. “I looked up to them and it’s fun to be just like them.”
But there are more than just obvious tangible similarities between the siblings. It’s intangibles like speed, the asset that really set up all three Meadows’ games. It’s fitting there are three brothers and speed is the key in hitting a triple.
“We’re all small but we have the speed to get on base, and as a leadoff hitter that’s all you can really ask for,” Jordan said.
The Meadows story goes back a little farther than just the recent past.
Father Scott, a 1989 Shady Spring graduate, started at second base for the Tigers and was a member of the 1987 state runner-up squad. Their mom was a cheerleader who graduated in 1990.
The Meadows’ uncle, Jerry Farrish, was a member of the 2004-06 state tournament teams and was — wait for it — a center fielder.
Scott Meadows and Farrish both hit leadoff in the order and, yes, wore the No. 10.
“It’s our family tradition,” said Jacob, wearing a chain with a No. 10 medallion.
Jordan, the head coach who was an assistant coach on Jason’s 2019 team, said he never saw the string becoming what it has become, with a Meadows the staple in center field and in the leadoff spot.
“Early on my brothers, in Little League, played second base and shortstop, so I didn’t know they would convert to the outfield,” he said. “It’s been a long, fun journey. I’m glad I was along for the ride in 2019 for my other brother, who graduated, and now for Jake and his high school career.”
The trickle down effect was in play over the years.
“We watched him growing up, we played whiffle ball in the front yard with him every day and he was like a mentor to us, me and Jake,” Jason said. “I hope I can mentor Jake, and relay what I learned from Jordan to Jake."
It’s unfair to judge Jake, a sophomore, against accomplished brothers who have graduated, but both Jordan and Jason believe that the youngest may end up being the best Meadows brother as an overall player.
He’s had the benefit of learning the ropes from two brothers, and he is just starting his high school career. He also could surpass his brothers’ accomplishments.
While the final chapter is yet to be written for the 2022 squad, the best team during the Meadows brothers' run was a home run agreement by the three.
It was Jason’s 2019 team that went to the state tournament.
“I don’t really remember that much about Jordan’s (teams) but I know they played in triple-A so it was a harder schedule and they were pretty solid that I remember,” Jake said. “Jason’s had the most camaraderie, passion and being brothers. I think that was the most skilled team.”
That team finished 20-11 but made a run all the way to the state tournament, losing to perennial power Bridgeport.
It is a source of pride for Jason.
“It’s something we talk about around the dinner table,” Jason said. “I got the state run, Jordan didn’t get the state run and now we will see if Jake can make a state run.”
“They might have the one-up on me, but I’ve got a good memory,” Jordan said. “In 2014, we had the only triple-A sectional championship; we just didn’t make it to the state tournament. So that is a good memory.”
Jacob, still active and averting for the time being who played in what tournament, said his discussions with the family center around skill.
“There are discussions about who was the best. My dad always says that he was,” Jake said. “Nobody says anything about accomplishments, it’s more about skill.”
Being the head coach, Jordan assessed the top skill for the trio.
“Jason, he could get on base no matter what,” the coach said, starting a Meadows scouting report. “He found a way to get on base, whether it was walk, hitting it in the six hole and beating it out. Jake probably has the most ability out of the three of us, and baseball IQ, I guess I would say myself.”
The best brother in different aspects of baseball skills depends on the skill of which you are speaking.
The best at tracking down a gap shot?
“I think Jordan beats me by a slight edge, but I do think Jordan was a better center fielder,” Jason said.
“Right now, Jordan, but I hope when I grow more and get faster and stronger, it’s me,” Jake said.
“Jason got some good jumps from what I remember,” Jordan said. “It’s hard to say but I guess I would go with Jason.”
Best stick in the group?
“I think Jordan had to really grind being a right-hander,” Jason said. “He had to able to place the ball and hit the ball. Now if we are talking about laying down a bunt, I think I’ve got it.”
“I would say myself,” Jordan said. “But Jake has the ability to be better than both of us, that’s for sure. He has the size, the baseball IQ, he has all the tools to be great.”
Best glove?
“I think Jake might be able to beat us both,” Jason said. “He’s smooth with it. He just knows how to get around the ball.”
Being older has afforded Jordan the opportunity to not only hit leadoff in the Meadows trilogy but be a bigger part of his brothers’ careers.
“The first year was great, because we had a lot of fun because we won a lot of games, it was the first year in the state tournament since 2006 (when Farrish played) and (Jason) had a good year,” Jordan said. “This year has been awesome. Not only getting to be the head coach for Jake, but watching this team, getting to see him bonding with the team, it’s been a great experience.”
“I love it,” Jake said of playing for his brother. “He is harder on me than anyone else, but I knew that coming in. But I made it a challenge because I have more to prove.”
Sovif speed is the asset that predicates the Meadows' game, who is the quickest?
“Jason,” Jake said. “Watching him in 2019 he would always put it down (bunt) the third base line and run it out. I’m not that fast.”
“I’d say running the bases it’s got to be Jason,” Jordan said. “He was pretty quick getting out of the box and as a lefty he had a couple steps on me.”
“I think it’s me, I think that’s what sets me apart from the other brothers,” Jason said. “I had a couple steps in the left batter’s box, but even in a hard 60 I think I beat them both.”
There are at least two more years of a Meadows in center field and at the top of the lineup at Shady.
The future?
“Shady, we’re kind of like family, and nobody ever really leaves,” Jordan said. “And it’s a good thing (for athletics) because 15-20 years down the road you are going to have one of their kids playing in the program. I’d love to be able to coach my kids one day and hopefully they stick around and hopefully I’ll still be coaching.”
As for the trivia question, the only player not named Meadows, aside from the Covid year of 2020 to play center field? Michael Guilliams, in 2015 and 2016.