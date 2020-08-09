The West Virginia Miners are bringing back their Youth Fall League, with a bit of a twist.
The league, which will run Aug. 31 through Oct. 4, will focus heavily on instruction. There will be games, but the main goal is to achieve improvement through competitive balance.
“This year it’s going to be completely draft,” league coordinator Ryan Bayle said. “No teams are going to come in like we did last year, so that way we have a more competitive league and not imbalanced teams.”
Miners manager Tim Epling likened the league to the instructional league that Major League players go through after the regular season is complete.
“The kids really understand how to compete, but it’s not just team versus team. The kids have got to learn how to compete within themselves,” Miners manager Tim Epling said. “One of the problems we have in our leagues is an easy fix, to a degree, but you’ve got to be willing to change some formats. So we’re going to pool all the players together and we’re going to reach out to players from all over the southern part of the state to be a part of this thing. If we draft 10 teams, we want the No. 10 team to (be able to) beat the No. 1 team.”
Preventing one team from dominating the league can be detrimental to an individual player’s progression, Bayle and Epling feel. In the end, that is the goal of the league, which will lead to a modification of the games are played.
“The games are going to be different because I have a points system we’re going to be implementing in a game format,” Epling said. “Not every time, but we’re going to change so they understand how to play the game. If they execute the right thing on the field, they don’t just score runs based on crossing home plate. They are going to score runs based on executing the way you’re supposed to play the game. That in itself, a light bulb will come on for the players. And I think a light bulb will come on for the coaches.”
Coaches must also sign up and go through an instructional process to get acclimated to the specific goals of the league before it starts.
“We’re going to try to help train the coaches so they will be able to take what we trained them to the players and help get the players better throughout the whole area rather than having just one great team,” Bayle said.
“We’re going to show our coaches practice organization formats,” Epling said. “It’s all about getting the maximized time for the things you need to cover in a systematic way. So all these practice formations that we’re going to practice on, you can develop a skill set but do it 10 or 15 ways and it makes it fun for them. It makes it energetic. It’s not just (about) going out there to play the game and hoping you’re getting better. Once the coaches see how to do certain practice formations, that in itself is going to create something different for them.”
There will be a tryout period before the league begins.
The league will be divided into two age groups, 8-10 and 11-12. Registration deadline is Aug. 14 with a fee of $80, which includes a jersey.
To register, visit wvminersbaseball.com, go the “more” tab and click on “Upper Deck.” There will be tabs for players and coaches to register.
