NORMAL, Ill. — Playing Normal has been the only thing to feel normal for the West Virginia Miners this season.
Down six after six, the Miners scored five runs in the seventh inning and four in the ninth and held on for a 14-12 win Sunday night at The Corn Crib.
The Miners (11-24) swept the season series with Normal 5-0.
Matt Rubayo was 4-for-6 with a home run and three runs batted in. It was his second 4-hit game in three nights.
Brock Randels also homered, and Michael Pineiro was 3-for-6.
Thomas Parker was 4-for-4 with four RBIs for the CornBelters (13-23), who committed four errors.
Clay Wisner (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to get the win. Nick Turnbull gave up an unearned run in the ninth and earned his second save.
The Miners are off Monday before starting a two-series at Chillicothe on Tuesday.