Miners to play 2 on Wednesday

The West Virginia Miners have lost three games in the early going — three on the field, and three to the weather.
The Miners had their second consecutive postponement on Tuesday, their game against Champion City called early in the day because of the forecast of evening rain. The game will be made up Wednesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium as part of a doubleheader — two seven-inning games — starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's forecast isn't promising — strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the evening to nighttime hours.
The Miners scheduled game at Chillicothe on Monday was also postponed, as was last week's home game against Johnstown.
As part of Wednesday's promotion, the Miners will team with Delta Kappa Gamma — Xi Chapter for Hit a Home Run With Reading. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The event is for Raleigh County elementary students to enjoy an evening of celebrating literacy and America's favorite pastime at the same time.
Each student who attends will have the opportunity to meet the West Virginia Miners baseball team, get autographs and receive a free children's book. Students will also receive free tickets to the game.
Tickets for all games can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
For more information, call 304-252-7233.
