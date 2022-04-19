Miners to open season June 1 at home vs. Johnstown

The weather will eventually clear, and with it will come plenty of baseball.
That includes another season for the West Virginia Miners.
Opening Day is set for Wednesday, June 1, when the Miners host the Johnstown Mill Rats at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
That's the start of a two-game home series against the Mill Rats for the Miners, who will play six of their first eight games in Beckley.
All Monday-Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m.
The Miners will play four Sunday home games, all of which will start at 2:05 p.m. They are: June 5 vs. Chillicothe; July 3 vs. Johnstown; July 17 vs. Champion City; and July 31 vs. Johnstown.
There will be three Fireworks Nights, starting with the June 4 game against Chillicothe. The Independence Day fireworks show is scheduled for July 2 (Layfayette), with the final show set for the Aug. 6 season finale against Johnstown.
The Prospect League will again be divided into four divisions, with the Miners joining Chillicothe, Champion City and Johnstown. The Miners will play interdivisional series at Terre Haute (June 10-11), vs. Danville (June 20-21), vs. Terre Haute (June 23-24), at Lafayette (June 26-27), vs. Lafayette (June 29-July 2), at Lafayette (July 21 and July 24) and at Normal (July 22-23).
l l l
The Miners also remind local fans they are still in need of host families. Host families provide players with a place to stay during their summer in Beckley. Many of their nights will be spent traveling with the Miners playing 30 road games.
Host families receive benefits and access to all 30 Miners home games.
Anyone interested in being a host family, or for any other information, call the Miners front office at 304-252-7233.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
2022 W.Va. Miners Schedule
(all Monday-Saturday home games first pitch at 6:35 p.m. game; all Sunday home games 2:05 p.m.)
Wednesday, June 1 vs. Johnstown
Thursday, June 2 vs. Johnstown
Friday, June 3 at Chillicothe
Saturday, June 4 vs. Chillicothe
Sunday, June 5 vs. Chillicothe
Monday, June 6 at Chillicothe
Tuesday, June 7 vs. Champion City
Wednesday, June 8 vs. Champion City
Thursday, June 9 at Champion City
Saturday, June 10 at Terre Haute
Sunday, June 11 at Terre Haute
Tuesday, June 14 vs. Chillicothe
Wednesday, June 15 vs. Chillicothe
Thursday, June 16 at Johnstown
Friday, June 17 at Johnstown
Saturday, June 18 at Chillicothe
Monday, June 20 vs. Danville
Tuesday, June 21 vs. Danville
Thursday, June 23 vs. Terre Haute
Friday, June 24 vs. Terre Haute
Saturday, June 25 at Chillicothe
Sunday, June 26 at Lafayette
Monday, June 27 at Lafayette
Tuesday, June 28 at Chillicothe
Wednesday, June 29 vs. Lafayette
Thursday, June 30 vs. Lafayette
Friday, July 1 vs. Lafayette
Saturday, July 2 vs. Lafayette
Sunday, July 3 vs. Johnstown
Monday, July 4 at Johnstown
Tuesday, July 5 at Johnstown
Thursday, July 7 at Johnstown
Friday, July 8 at Johnstown
Saturday, July 9 vs. Johnstown
Sunday, July 10 at Champion City
Tuesday, July 12 vs. Chillicothe
Wednesday, July 13 at Johnstown
Thursday, July 14 at Johnstown
Friday, July 15 vs. Chillicothe
Saturday, July 16 vs. Chillicothe
Sunday, July 17 vs. Champion City
Monday, July 18 vs. Champion City
Wednesday, July 20 at Champion City
Thursday, July 21 at Lafayette
Friday, July 22 at Normal
Saturday, July 23 at Normal
Sunday, July 24 at Lafayette
Monday, July 25 at Champion City
Tuesday, July 26 vs. Champion City
Wednesday, July 27 vs. Champion City
Friday, July 29 vs. Chillicothe
Saturday, July 30 at Chillicothe
Sunday, July 31 vs. Johnstown
Monday, Aug. 1 vs. Johnstown
Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Champion City
Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Chillicothe
Thursday, Aug. 4 at Chillicothe
Friday, Aug. 5 vs. Johnstown
Saturday, Aug. 6 vs. Johnstown