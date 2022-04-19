Miners to open season June 1 at home vs. Johnstown

Manager Tim Epling, left, will lead the West Virginia Miners into the 2022 season starting with the opener Wednesday, June 1, against the Johnstown Mill Rats at Linda K. Epling Stadium.Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald

The weather will eventually clear, and with it will come plenty of baseball.

That includes another season for the West Virginia Miners.

Opening Day is set for Wednesday, June 1, when the Miners host the Johnstown Mill Rats at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

That's the start of a two-game home series against the Mill Rats for the Miners, who will play six of their first eight games in Beckley.

All Monday-Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m.

The Miners will play four Sunday home games, all of which will start at 2:05 p.m. They are: June 5 vs. Chillicothe; July 3 vs. Johnstown; July 17 vs. Champion City; and July 31 vs. Johnstown.

There will be three Fireworks Nights, starting with the June 4 game against Chillicothe. The Independence Day fireworks show is scheduled for July 2 (Layfayette), with the final show set for the Aug. 6 season finale against Johnstown.

The Prospect League will again be divided into four divisions, with the Miners joining Chillicothe, Champion City and Johnstown. The Miners will play interdivisional series at Terre Haute (June 10-11), vs. Danville (June 20-21), vs. Terre Haute (June 23-24), at Lafayette (June 26-27), vs. Lafayette (June 29-July 2), at Lafayette (July 21 and July 24) and at Normal (July 22-23).

The Miners also remind local fans they are still in need of host families. Host families provide players with a place to stay during their summer in Beckley. Many of their nights will be spent traveling with the Miners playing 30 road games.

Host families receive benefits and access to all 30 Miners home games.

Anyone interested in being a host family, or for any other information, call the Miners front office at 304-252-7233.

2022 W.Va. Miners Schedule

(all Monday-Saturday home games first pitch at 6:35 p.m. game; all Sunday home games 2:05 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 1 vs. Johnstown

Thursday, June 2 vs. Johnstown

Friday, June 3 at Chillicothe

Saturday, June 4 vs. Chillicothe

Sunday, June 5 vs. Chillicothe

Monday, June 6 at Chillicothe

Tuesday, June 7 vs. Champion City

Wednesday, June 8 vs. Champion City

Thursday, June 9 at Champion City

Saturday, June 10 at Terre Haute

Sunday, June 11 at Terre Haute

Tuesday, June 14 vs. Chillicothe

Wednesday, June 15 vs. Chillicothe

Thursday, June 16 at Johnstown

Friday, June 17 at Johnstown

Saturday, June 18 at Chillicothe

Monday, June 20 vs. Danville

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Danville

Thursday, June 23 vs. Terre Haute

Friday, June 24 vs. Terre Haute

Saturday, June 25 at Chillicothe

Sunday, June 26 at Lafayette

Monday, June 27 at Lafayette

Tuesday, June 28 at Chillicothe

Wednesday, June 29 vs. Lafayette

Thursday, June 30 vs. Lafayette

Friday, July 1 vs. Lafayette

Saturday, July 2 vs. Lafayette

Sunday, July 3 vs. Johnstown

Monday, July 4 at Johnstown

Tuesday, July 5 at Johnstown

Thursday, July 7 at Johnstown

Friday, July 8 at Johnstown

Saturday, July 9 vs. Johnstown

Sunday, July 10 at Champion City

Tuesday, July 12 vs. Chillicothe

Wednesday, July 13 at Johnstown

Thursday, July 14 at Johnstown

Friday, July 15 vs. Chillicothe

Saturday, July 16 vs. Chillicothe

Sunday, July 17 vs. Champion City

Monday, July 18 vs. Champion City

Wednesday, July 20 at Champion City

Thursday, July 21 at Lafayette

Friday, July 22 at Normal

Saturday, July 23 at Normal

Sunday, July 24 at Lafayette

Monday, July 25 at Champion City

Tuesday, July 26 vs. Champion City

Wednesday, July 27 vs. Champion City

Friday, July 29 vs. Chillicothe

Saturday, July 30 at Chillicothe

Sunday, July 31 vs. Johnstown

Monday, Aug. 1 vs. Johnstown

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Champion City

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Chillicothe

Thursday, Aug. 4 at Chillicothe

Friday, Aug. 5 vs. Johnstown

Saturday, Aug. 6 vs. Johnstown

