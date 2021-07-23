chillicothe, ohio — Chillicothe pulled away with a six-run fourth inning, then scored four in the eighth to invoke the mercy rule in a 14-4 win over the West Virginia Miners Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium.
Nathan Karaffa was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a home run and drove in three runs for the Paints.
The Miners took a 4-2 lead with a three-run third, highlighted by a two-run triple by Evan Antonellis.
But Chillicothe broke through in the next inning off West Virginia starter Chase Swain, sparked by two-run doubles from Karaffa and Kent Reeser.
Swain (0-2) gave up nine runs and nine hits over four innings.
He walked four and did not strike out a batter.
Paints reliever Mitch Milheim (1-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was credited with the win. He entered with two out in the fifth after starter Tyler Wehrle threw 98 pitches.
Milheim, making his third appearance, allowed two hits, struck out three and walked one.
Reeser had three hits and four RBIs for the Paints (11-9 second half), who are one half game behind Johnstown in the Ohio River Valley Division.
Bradley McLean (2-for-4) was the only Miner with more than one hit.
The teams will meet tonight at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Miners (7-13) will then host a pair against Johnstown on Saturday and Sunday.
First pitch for all home games is 6:35 p.m.