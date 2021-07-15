Playing four games in two days got off to a good start for the West Virginia Miners.
The Miners took a pair of games from Chillicothe on Wednesday, starting with a 7-2 win in the completion of a suspended game. West Virginia finished the evening with a 7-1 victory in the regularly-scheduled game.
The first game, which was suspended by rain on June 13, was picked up in the bottom of the third with the Paints leading 2-1. The Miners tied it in the fourth, then added three in the sixth for a 5-2 lead.
Two more runs in the bottom of the eighth gave the Miners more than enough cushion.
Myles Daniels took over for starter Tom Walker, who pitched the first three innings of the suspended game. Daniels got the win, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking four over 4 2/3 innings.
The Miners had nine hits, and Jake Reifsnyder was the only player with more than one. He was 2-for-4 with a double.
Drew Wilson suffered the loss for Chillicothe. He worked 4 1/3 innings of relief and surrendered four runs, three earned, on four hits. He struck out five and walked three.
In the next game, Louis Lipthratt held the Paints to two hits over 4 2/3 innings in the Miners’ victory. He struck out seven and walked four while allowing one run to lower his earned run average to 1.36 and raise his record to 4-1.
Richard Ortiz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in his third appearance with the Miners. He is batting .667 (6-for-9) with two home runs and eight RBIs in three games.
The Miners are now 5-7 in the second half and in second place in the Ohio River Valley Division. They trail Johnstown (7-4) by 2 1/2 games.
The teams will meet in a doubleheader today at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium. First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 p.m.