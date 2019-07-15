West Virginia has 19 games to make up 12 in the standings and compete for a Prospect League playoff spot. Obviously, that’s not likely to happen.
There is, however, no denying how much better the Miners have played of late.
“The last 15 games or so, the guys have really congealed and have come together as a team,” first-year manager Mike Syrett said. “They’ve started playing together, executing their jobs and just understanding what their roles are on this team.”
Evidence of that came Sunday, when the Miners defeated Champion City 9-6 at Linda K. Epling Stadium to take three out of four in the series.
It was just the fourth series win for the Miners (14-27). They have won six of their last 10 games.
Zachariah Devon (2-4) got the win. He allowed seven hits and five earned runs — including a laser three-run home run to Jacob Freeland in the fifth inning — but struck out seven and did not walk a batter over five innings.
It was just the fourth win by a Miners starter this season. Devon has two of them, and C.J. Growney has the other two.
The bullpen, meanwhile, continued its steady improvement. Noah Freimuth, making his Miners debut, Jacob Rucker and Nick Turnbull combined to allow one run on two hits. Turnbull picked up his third save.
The staff struck out 13 and walked none on a hot afternoon.
“J.D. (Jackson), our assistant coach, Jeff Wallace and (general manager) Tim Epling have been taking a lot of time out of their days to go down there and make sure the pitchers are getting their work in, and their getting dialed in,” Syrett said. “Credit to those guys for putting in the extra work, and credit to the pitchers for listening and understanding that we are here to help them. They had room for improvement and they took that in stride, and they’ve done the work necessary to improve.”
Clay Wisner and Brock Randels both drove in three runs as the Miners finished with 14 hits. Randels’ RBIs came as part of back-to-back three-run bursts in the third and fourth innings.
Wisner had a two-run double in the fifth to put the Miners ahead 9-5.
Jacob Bradley (1-2) was charged with all nine Miners runs. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up 12 hits, struck out two and walked three.
A bright spot for the Kings (20-20) all series was the play of its infield. Shortstop William Mapes and second baseman Marcus Ernst turned a pair of remarkable double plays to get their team out of innings.
The Miners are off today before traveling to Chillicothe on Tuesday. The Paints will then visit Beckley on Wednesday before the teams go right back to Chillicothe Thursday for a three-game series.
“It’s nice to see them playing together, having fun with each other and actually getting the win on the opposite side of that,” Syrett said. “It was just (a matter of) putting a full game together one time so we’d know what it looked like, and then just understanding that we can repeat that.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber