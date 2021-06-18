Mac Danford hit a three-run homer as part of a five-RBI night, the West Virginia Miners scored four runs in the sixth and eighth innings and defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats 14-7 on Friday.
The Miners fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first before Danford's three-run shot with two out in the bottom half tied the game.
Johnstown added another three-spot in the second but the Miners (11-8) chipped away before taking the lead for good at 9-6 in the sixth. A two-run triple by Danford highlighted the inning.
Pat Mills' home run on the first pitch of the eighth, his fifth of the season, started another eighth-inning rally for the Miners. They scored six runs in the eighth inning in Thursday's 14-6 win.
Mills finished the night 4-for-6 and raised his average to .433, tied for third in the league.
Jake Reifsnyder drove in three runs.
Hunter Youngblood (2-0) pitched stellar in relief and got the win. He held Johnstown (5-15) to two hits and an earned run while striking out seven and walking three.
Josh Zeboskey struck out the first five batters he faced and picked up his first save.
The Miners trail Champion City by one game in the Ohio River Valley Division.
The teams will meet Saturday at 5:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Johnstown.