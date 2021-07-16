chillicothe, ohio — Nathan Karaffa’s RBI single drove in Alex Ludwick to complete a three-run rally in the ninth inning in the Chillicothe Paints’ 4-3 win over the West Virginia Miners that completed a doubleheader sweep Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium.
Ludwick had reached on an error as the Paints scored a pair of unearned runs off Chase Swain, who allowed only one hit over 1 2/3 innings but walked three. He also hit two batters and threw a wild pitch in the ninth.
The Miners took a 3-0 lead in the third, all with two out. Isaiah Ortega-Jones hit a two-run single and later scored when Andrew Talkington reached on an error.
The Paints got a run back in the fifth when Jake Shier walked and scored all the way from first on an errant pickoff.
The Miners suffered an excruciating 4-2 loss in the opener.
Colin Summerhill reached on a two-out error to load the bases off Miners starter Steve Rowley. Kent Reeser then homered on a 2-1 pitch for a grand slam and 4-0 Chillicothe lead. All four runs were unearned.
Richard Ortiz drove in Ortega-Jones with a double and later scored on a single by Evan Antonellis, his teammate at Concord, to get the Miners on the board in the sixth.
The teams will play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.