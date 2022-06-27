The West Virginia Miners' first half struggles continued Monday afternoon with an 8-2 loss to the Lafayette Aviators.
Ethan Bedgood was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in for the Aviators, who swept the two-game series. Lafayette had 13 hits, two each from Nolan Tucker, Trevor Johnson, Mike Snyder and Drew Behling.
Starter Gus Collins (1-1) tossed an efficient five innings, striking out seven and walking two while allowing six hits and a pair of earned runs.
Zach Doss was 3-for-4 for the Miners, who dropped to 7-15. Barrett Riebock and Coby Tweten drove in runs.
Brett Whiteman (1-1) lasted four innings, surrendering eight hits and six runs — although three were unearned thanks to a pair of Miners errors. He struck out five and walked two.
The Miners will make their way back east but will stop in Chillicothe on Tuesday to take on the Paints. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
They return home Wednesday for a six-game homestand — including Sunday's doubleheader against Johnstown at 2:05 p.m. The Aviators will visit Linda K. Epling Stadium on Wednesday for the start of a four-game series. Each game will start at 6:35 p.m.
The annual Independence Day fireworks show will be at the conclusion of Saturday's game.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.