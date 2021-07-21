springfield, ohio — Brandon Galindo went 4-for-5 with three runs batted in and the West Virginia Miners defeated the Champion City Kings 8-5 Tuesday to snap a five-game losing streak.
The Miners trailed 1-0 after five before taking a 3-1 lead in the sixth. They added three in the seventh and two in the eighth. Only one of the runs in the sixth was earned.
Galindo doubled in his best game as a Miner.
Andrew Talkington (3-2) struck out five and walked none while holding the Kings to three hits over five innings. Austyn Coleman, Talkington’s teammate at Cal State-San Bernardino, pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.
Coleman started the night as the Miners’ designated hitter and was 2-for-4.
Garrett Peters (1-4), who dominated the Miners the last time he faced them, pitched well again but couldn’t get out of the sixth. He struck out 11 and walked one while allowing three hits over 5 2/3 innings, but was charged with all three runs in the inning.
Peters struck out eight and walked three in five one-hit innings in the Kings’ 5-0 win over the Miners on July 6.
The teams will meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m.