The West Virginia Miners have postponed their two-game series against Champion City because of Covid concerns.
The Kings were set to visit Linda K. Epling Stadium Sunday and Monday but the Miners called the series off out of an abundance of caution. The Kings are scheduled to return to Beckley July 26-27.
The Miners, who fell behind 6-0 in the first inning against Chillicothe Saturday night but came back to win 13-8, were already with a depleted roster. They played the series against the Paints with fewer than 20 available players.
They have a scheduled off day Tuesday before starting a six-day, seven-game road trip to Champion City, Lafayette and Normal on Wednesday. There was no word yet on the status of that trip.
Normal had to cancel games last week after several players tested positive for Covid-19.
