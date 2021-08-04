Chillicothe is returning to the playoffs to defend its Prospect League championship. Really, though, manager John Penn feels like his team has been in the postseason for the last two weeks.
The Paints essentially have been in must-win mode for a while now as they chased Johnstown for the second half playoff spot in the Ohio River Valley Division. Penn, for one, seems to have thrived on the pressure.
"It's actually been fantastic," Penn said. "We had a three-game series at Lafayette last week which felt like postseason baseball. Then we played Champion City at their place — felt like postseason baseball. We had Johnstown for two games Saturday and Sunday — felt like postseason baseball. So it was exciting. Every game mattered. Every pitch mattered."
Penn's enthusiasm was rewarded on Wednesday when the Paints defeated West Virginia 13-3 in seven innings at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Forty-five minutes later, Champion City finished off a 12-6 win over Johnstown, eliminating the Mill Rats and giving Chillicothe the second half championship.
The Paints (36-24 overall, 19-12 second half), who finished with the division's best overall record, will travel to Champion City Thursday at 6:35 p.m. for a one-game divisional championship. The winner of that game will face either the Lafayette Aviators or the Danville Dans of the Wabash River Division on Saturday for the Eastern Conference championship.
Chillicothe won 15 of its last 19 games to finish the regular season and made up 4 1/2 games on the Mill Rats in that span. They beat Johnstown (24-34, 17-12) four times in that stretch, including a pair of eighth-inning comebacks to sweep the series last weekend in Chillicothe.
"That's what this team is about and that's what ... this team is going to continue to do," Penn said. "With the way we're feeling right now, with the way we're playing, with the pitching we've got lined up for the rest of the week, I can see us playing on Monday (in the league championship series)."
Meanwhile, the season came to a disappointing end for the hometown Miners, who struggled to an 8-23 record in the second half. That tied with Terre Haute for the worst in the league.
The season-ending injuries that piled up for the Miners have been well-documented. It provided a stark contrast from the first half, when the Miners were among the top hitting and pitching teams in the league.
They finished with a 6.83 earned run average — third from the bottom — and finished one shy of the team record for walks allowed in a season — 300, set in 2019.
The team batting average slipped to .274, middle of the pack in the 16-team league.
It wasn't the way manager Tim Epling wanted his return to the dugout to go, but he's still thankful for the opportunity.
"At first I felt like I started all over because when you're off for a couple of years, you kind of lose a feel for certain things," said Epling, whose comeback after not managing in 2019 was delayed one year by the pandemic. "But it didn't take very long, after the first game or so, for it all to come back. Then you have a lot of changes with the pitching regulations and all that, so you have to adapt to everything. Your strategy, and the game's changed. The way I used to do things, I had to adapt with all the rules that they implemented.
"The biggest thing that was such a challenge was to take the team that we were at the beginning and then all of a sudden have another team at the end. That was a huge change. I wasn't expecting that. We had 11, maybe 12 injuries. Not pitchers, but defensive players and offensive guys. I went from a strategy side in the first half and in the second half we just had to put the best lineup we could and get a feel for it, because these kids were coming in right off the streets and start playing. But they gave it their best."
The Paints batted around in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring four runs in each to set the mercy rule in motion. Unlike Tuesday, when the Miners staved off the 10-run rule when down to their last strike in the seventh, Chillicothe reliever Alex Ludwick retired the side in the seventh to end the Miners' season.
Trey Maeker drove in four runs for the Paints and Jackson Feltner hit his second home run in as many nights.
Evan Antonellis hit his sixth home run for the Miners to take the team lead among active players. He had been tied with Concord teammate Richard Ortiz.
Pat Mills, who was lost for the season in early July, hit 11 before his injury.
