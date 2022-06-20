The Miners took advantage of a couple errors in the eighth inning to pick up a 4-2 win over the Wabash River Division leading Danville Dans on Monday.
Danville went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning, with the Miners scoring a run from a Hayden Skipper double to right field in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 2-1. In the eighth inning, after a walk and a single by Skipper, a ball off the bat of Coby Tweten was fielded by Danville pitcher Landon Tompkins and after an errant throw that went wide of third, two runs scored. Later in the inning Stephen Karis hit a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Tweten to score to bring the game to 4-2 and the Miners held on for the win.
Miners pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters and didn't give up a run after the first. Starter Brett Whiteman struck out seven while only allowing four hits and two runs, one earned and Charlie Joyce and Caleb White combined for five shut out innings to seal the game. White picked up the win.
The Miners will wrap up the two-game series with Danville Tuesday at 6:35 at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
D: 200 000 000 — 2 7 1
WVA: 000 001 03x — 4 6 2
Pitching— D: Josh Leersesen, Landon Tompkins (7); WVA: Brett Whiteman, Charlie Joyce (5), Caleb White (8). WP: White, LP: Tompkins. Hitting — D: Jonathan Thomas 2-5 (r), Drake Digirorno 2-4 (RBI), Jack Ellis (r), Wesley Helms 1-4, Bryce Chance 1-4, Trey Higgins III 1-2 (2B); WVA: Barrett Riebock 1-4, Eddie Leon 1-4, Blake Lazaris 1-4 (r), Alex Christie (r), Hayden Skipper 2-4 (r, 2B, RBI), Stephen Karis 1-2 (RBI).
Records: D: (12-7), WVA: (5-11).