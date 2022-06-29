Miners score 4 in ninth to beat Lafayette

Devin Hooper slid head first across the plate with the winning run — for his team and for himself.
Hooper scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a four-run comeback as the West Virginia Miners outlasted the Lafayette Aviators 10-9 Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
With the Miners trailing 9-6, Coby Tweten walked with one out and came all the way around to score on Alex Christie's RBI double. Silas Butler singled up the middle to drive in Christie and make it 9-8.
After Stephen Karis grounded out sharply to third, Hooper singled to bring in Butler with the tying run and chase Aviators reliever Richie Cimpric.
Barrett Riebock, who pinch-hit in the eighth and stayed in the game to play center field, reached on an infield single off new pitcher Judson Schaper and Hooper went to second. Pinch-hitter Zach Doss then walked to load the bases.
Schaper's 1-1 pitch to Hayden Skipper was wild and went toward the Miners' on-deck circle, allowing Hooper to easily score the winning run.
Hooper (1-1) was credited with the win. He worked the top of the ninth and allowed what looked to be two insurance runs on a single from Eli Tencza.
The Miners (8-16) had to come back not once but twice, falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning. After that, the Aviators were held to one hit for five innings by Miners starter Hayden Frank and reliever Mason Hardwick.
That gave the offense time to finally start catching up. The Miners scored four runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, highlighted by Coby Tweten's two-run single.
They added a run in the sixth, but the Aviators reclaimed the lead in the seventh. Tanner Craig's two-run double — his second of the game — tied it at 5-5, and RBI singles from Ethan Bedgood and Jared Harris made it a 7-5 game.
Tweten's solo homer to left, his fourth of the season, got the Miners back to within one in the bottom half before the wild ninth inning.
Cimpric took the loss, allowing four earned runs and three hits over 1 2/3 innings.
The nine-inning game lasted 3 hours, 54 minutes.
The team will meet again Thursday in Beckley. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
