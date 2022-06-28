After taking a 2-0 lead early, the West Virginia Miners gave up four runs in the bottom of the third inning to the Chillicothe Paints, who went on to a 10-3 win Tuesday before a packed crowd at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Paints (17-9) clinched the Ohio River Valley Division's first half championship to secure a spot in August's Prospect League playoffs.
The Miners (7-16), who have lost three straight and 11 of their last 14, went ahead in the top of the third on RBI singles from Hayden Skipper and Coby Tweten.
The Paints answered immediately. A pair of run-scoring hits by Tim Orr and Owen Wilson tied it, and Hunter Klotz walked with the bases loaded to give Chillicothe the lead. Connor Ashby drove in a run on a fielder's choice to make it 4-2.
Chillicothe got another run in the fourth before putting five on the board in the fifth to go up 10-2. Brett Carson and Josh McAlister both drove in two runs as the Paints pulled away.
Evan Wolf (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He didn't allow a hit or a walk while striking out three. Jake Norris tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing only Eddie Leon's RBI single in the ninth, for the save. He struck out four and walked four.
Caleb White (1-2) started and allowed five hits and four earned runs over three innings for the Miners.
The Miners return home Wednesday for a six-game homestand — including Sunday's doubleheader against Johnstown at 2:05 p.m. The Aviators will visit Linda K. Epling Stadium on Wednesday for the start of a four-game series. Each game will start at 6:35 p.m.
The annual Independence Day fireworks show will be at the conclusion of Saturday's game.
