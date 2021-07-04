Given the way the West Virginia Miners have victimized Johnstown’s bullpen this season, some may have thought it wise strategy for them to wait out Mill Rats starter Jon McCullough.
For one inning, it was. But Zachary Rohaley came through in the end.
McCullough threw seven innings of shutout ball and got plenty of offensive support, then Johnstown withstood a Miners onslaught in the eighth to pull out a 9-6 victory Saturday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
McCullough (1-2) dominated from the outset, striking out the side in a 13-pitch first inning. The Miners didn’t get their first hit until Straton Podaras doubled off the right field wall in the fourth.
The right-hander from Seton Hill finished with 12 strikeouts and no walks while allowing three hits.
“He was outstanding,” Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said. “He just filled up the zone today. He got ahead of the hitters and was really mixing up pitches well and keeping hitters off balance. He threw with conviction today, which was good to see. He’s a kid that’s conditioned to go 110, 115 pitches, so I’m confident if there wasn’t a pitch count, he was going to go the complete game.”
McCullough allowed a single to Podaras to start the seventh, but after Malik Williams flied out, Brandon Galindo hit into a double play on McCullough’s 98th pitch. He left with a 9-0 lead.
“I think their pitcher was pretty good,” Miners manager Tim Epling said. “He buried balls early and then had us swinging at curveballs.”
That’s when the bullpen took over, which at first appeared to be a risky proposition for the Mill Rats. Going into the game, the Miners had scored 64 runs in 43 2/3 innings against Johnstown relievers.
The eighth inning had the look of more of the same.
The Miners loaded the bases with nobody out off Gabe Mallo, who then walked Jake Reifsnyder to put the Miners on the board. Rohaley came in for Gallo and promptly gave up a ground-rule double to Denver Blinn, allowing pinch-runner Brendan Williams and Zachary Doss to score and make it 9-3 still with no one out.
Reifsnyder scored on Isaiah Ortega-Jones’ groundout, then Podaras tripled to drive in Blinn to make it a 9-5 game and put a charge into the 2,200 in attendance on fireworks night.
Malik Williams’ groundout drove in Podaras, but Galindo flied out to center to finally end the inning with the Miners trailing 9-6.
Rohaley stayed in to pitch the bottom of the ninth, and after allowing a pair of two-out baserunners, got Blinn to line out to shortstop to finish his first save.
“Rohaley was all we had. We didn’t have anyone else. It was going to be a position player after that,” Lynn said. “We told him we had all the confidence in the world in him and it was his game and he did just that.”
Miners starter Steve Bowley (1-1) took the loss despite only allowing one earned run, three overall. In a bit of a reversal of fortunes, the Mill Rats got to Miners reliever Andrew Neff for six runs over five innings.
Tyler Dellerman had a solo home run and was one of three Johnstown hitters with two runs batted in.
The Miners were without first baseman Pat Mills, who left the second game of Friday’s doubleheader at Johnstown after injuring his ankle trying to score. There is no timetable yet on Mills’ return.
Mills leads the team with a team record-tying 11 home runs and 44 runs batted in, which is one off the franchise record.
The teams will close out the series tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Beckley.
