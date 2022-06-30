If only for two days, the West Virginia Miners have resembled the team that won two league championships in its first four years of existence.
The only thing missing in manager Tim Epling's eyes has been the crowd to witness it.
The Miners set a season high for runs scored — and needed only seven innings to do it — and starter Nathan Riddle had his best performance of the summer in a 14-4 win over the Lafayette Aviators Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners (9-16) finished with 14 hits and earned at least a split of the four-game series.
The offense has stood out thus far. After getting shut out and held to one hit through the first four innings of Wednesday's 10-9 victory, the Miners have scored at least one run in 10 of their last 12 frames and collected 25 base hits.
"In the last couple of days, we walked into some runs tonight and the night before," Epling said. "We battled and battled, and it was refreshing. And I think the kids liked it. It helped them understand that if you come to work every day and you focus and have fun and let the cards fall where they may ... playing consistent is what we need to do."
The Miners scored three runs in the first Thursday night, just as the Aviators (13-15) did the night before. The difference was, the Miners kept going. They added two each in the second and third and single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 9-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Riddle (1-1), who held the Aviators to three hits, struck out three and walked one over his first six innings.
"It was definitely good to get the team on the right track," Riddle said. "Staying ahead of the hitters, getting the guys back in the dugout to hit so we can score some runs. I still treat it as a 1-0 ball game, but having a little cushion doesn't hurt at all."
The defense committed only one error behind him. Riddle forced the Aviators into eight fly ball outs.
"Keeping them in the game so they don't get flat-footed, so they don't make an error later on in the game," Riddle said.
"He's thrown well all year, but this is a really good hitting league," Epling said. "And Lafayette has a great hitting team. But that's the difference in keeping hitters off balance and really staying ahead of the hitters. It keeps you on the offense instead of being on the defensive side. And when you score runs a little bit like we did, that takes the pressure off a lot."
Riddle seemed to hit the wall in the seventh when he gave up an 0-2 single to Mike Snyder and infield hit to Cade Fitzpatrick. Z Hatcher then crushed the first pitch he saw from Riddle over the right field wall for a three-run homer to get the Aviators on the board.
After getting the first out of the inning, Riddle gave up a single to Nolan Tucker and his evening was finished at 96 pitches through 6 1/3 innings.
Charlie Joyce relieved and allowed Tucker to score but was able to get out of the inning without further damage.
The Miners then went to work on ending it early.
After Coby Tweten popped out weakly to start the inning, the Aviators could not record another out. Alex Christie was hit by a pitch and and Noah Canterbury walked, and Blake Lazaris drove in Christie with a hard single up the middle.
Silas Butler walked to load the bases and Canterbury scored on a passed ball before Jake Killingsworth sent Lazaris home with his second hit of the night. The ball got by Aviators shortstop Mike Snyder when he was moving to cover second with Butler in motion on the hit-and-run.
Barrett Riebock was hit by a pitch and Eddie Leon walked to load the bases, and Hayden Skipper's single to right drove in Killingsworth to end the game via the mercy rule.
The teams will meet again Friday at 6:35 p.m., then finish the series Saturday on Fireworks Night.
And Epling expressed his hope that the community will come out to support the team the rest of the summer.
"I would say this: We need people to come out and watch the game. I'm going to say that," he said. "In our first six, seven years, we averaged a thousand people a game. Average. For our area to come out and support the kids — the kids love playing in front of people. When we go to other places, it's a home field advantage (for the other team). We go to Lafayette on a midday game, they've got 1,500 during a noon midday, midweek. You go to Chillicothe, they've got 2,500 in the stands. When we go in here on Saturday (for Fireworks Night), we'll have a packed house. The kids love playing it, regardless of the score.
"So that's my challenge for the entire community. Come out and support our kids. Look at the schedule and come out here and support our players. It's so important for our community and our county within about a 30-minute radius to come to a couple games a year. Our kids enjoy it, they really do. When they go away and they see these big crowds, they compare. They just love it. They play harder, they're excited, people are watching.
"I guess that's my cry to the community. We need people in the stands, and a hundred people, 200 people don't get it."
