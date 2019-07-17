This season hasn’t gone their way, but the West Virginia Miners will be well represented at the Prospect League All-Star Game.
Outfielder Matt Rubayo, first baseman Ross Mulhall and relief pitcher Nick Turnbull will play for the East Division when the game makes its return Tuesday, July 23, at the Corn Crib in Normal, Ill. First pitch will be 8:05 p.m. Eastern.
They will be joined by first-year manager Mike Syrett, who will serve as an assistant to Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman. Syrett will also pitch to Rubayo in the Home Run Derby the night before the game.
“All three are well deserving, and well-rounded young men,” Syrett said. “They are hard workers who represent the Miners perfectly. Their character transcends their talents, and that’s saying a lot.”
Rubayo, a rising senior at Marist College, is fifth in the league with a .357 batting average and tied for fifth with 15 stolen bases. He leads the Miners with 51 hits, 30 runs scored and 30 runs batted in, and is tied with Jonathan Pasillas with 12 doubles and five home runs.
Will Harless had five home runs but is out for the summer with an injury.
Rubayo also has a .456 on-base percentage and is slugging .559.
Mulhall, a Morgantown native who will be a sophomore at La Salle, leads the Miners with seven home runs. He is batting .287 with seven doubles and 28 RBIs.
Turnbull is 2-2 with three saves in 15 relief appearances. He has struck out 20 and walked 16 in 17 1/3 innings pitched. The rising senior at Maryland has an 8.22 earned run average, but he has delivered in key moments during a season that has seen Miners relievers struggle.
In a 9-7 win at Terre Haute on June 27, the Miners scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to go up by two. Turnbull entered the game with one out and a Rex runner on first in the bottom half and struck out both batters he faced for the save.
In an 8-7 win at Champion City two nights later, the Miners again scored twice in the top of the ninth for a one-run lead. The Kings got a runner on base thanks to an error in the bottom half, but Turnbull pitched around it and got the win.
A week later at Normal, the Miners scored four runs in the ninth to take a 14-11 lead. The Cornbelters got runners on the corners with nobody out, but Turnbull got a 1-6 putout with a pair of strikeouts around it for the save in a wild 14-12 win.
The Dans, who led the East Division by two games over Chillicothe going into Tuesday, landed nine players on the team. The Paints and Lafayette were next with five each, while Terre Haute and Champion City both have four.
The West Division will be led by Cape Catfish manager Steve Larkin, a former Miners assistant coach.
This is the league’s first All-Star Game since 2016, when the West took a 3-2 win in a game cut short because of weather. The West leads the series 5-2-1.
There will be a fireworks show after the Home Run Derby, which will start at 8 p.m. Eastern. Former Major League Baseball stars Andre Dawson, Whitey Herzog, Bill Madlock and Rick Ankiel will sign autographs before the derby.
An all-star luncheon the day of the game will feature Madlock and Ankiel as speakers.
“The Prospect League is proud to announce a spectacular event for this year’s 2019 All-Star Game and festivities at our newest ballpark, the Corn Crib, in Normal, Illinois,” Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien said in a release. “The Staff and management of the CornBelters have put together an amazing array of St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs royalty to attend, be a part of and welcome the fans. With sixty All-Star players representing our twelve teams, this should be an amazing event.”
