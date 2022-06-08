Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.