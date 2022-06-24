West Virginia Miners left fielder Hayden Skipper hit a double to center in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Kevin Shea to take a 5-4 lead over Rex Baseball and Eddie Leon sealed the win with a save on the mound.
The Miners went down 1-0 in the second but responded by scoring three runs in the third with the help of some errors.
Kevin Shea went 2-for-4 at the plate, with two runs scored and two RBIs, Hayden Skipper had two doubles and stole a base and Brittain Shander also had a double for the Miners.
Miners starting pitcher Nathan Riddle struck out seven, giving up six hits and three earned runs. Carlos Marquez picked up the win, his second of the season.
The Miners (6-13) will travel to Chillicothe on Saturday to take on the Paints (15-8) at 6:35 p.m.