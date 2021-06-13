Miners, Paints suspended due to rain

The weather has not been kind to the West Virginia Miners so far this season.
Sunday's game between the Miners and Chillicothe Paints was suspended due to rain and lightning. The game was called in the bottom of the third inning with the Paints leading 2-1 and the Miners batting with two out.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Paints visit Beckley again on July 14. The Miners have already had to play three doubleheaders, including two against the Paints. The Miners are 4-2 in those twinbills.
West Virginia (8-7) is off Monday before visiting Chillicothe Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch both nights will be 7:05 p.m.
The Miners will return home Thursday and Friday for a pair of games against the Johnstown Mill Rats at 6:35 p.m. each night.