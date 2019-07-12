During the 2019 Prospect League season, hitting has typically not been a problem for West Virginia. However, that can not be said for the pitching, which at times has struggled mightily.
Thursday night, the Miners were still explosive with the sticks, but this time around, the pitchers shined just as brightly.
Riding a strong pitching performance and a 12-hit barrage at the plate, West Virginia eased past Champion City, 9-4, in game one of their four-game series at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
“They were fun to watch tonight,” first year Miners manager, Mike Syrett said. “I have been a little under the weather, so they kind of woke me out of my slumber a bit tonight. It was fun to see them compete on a high level.”
The visitors took a quick 1-0 lead in the opening inning, only to see the Miners answer in the bottom of the frame and never look back.
Back-to-back singles from Caleb Walls and Clayton Mehlbauer set the table for Michael Pineiro who tied the game with an RBI-single. Ross Mulhall followed with a sharp ground ball to third base for a fielder’s choice to score Mehlbauer, giving West Virginia a 2-1 lead.
Mehlbauer would continue to haunt the Kings in his next two plate appearances.
With teammates on first and second and one out in the second inning, the Bellamine University junior delivered another single which scored both runners, pushing the Miners lead to 4-1.
After two solid innings to open the game, Growney, ran into his only trouble of the night in the third. A leadoff walk and three Champion City singles sliced the Miners lead to one run at 4-3.
In the bottom of the third inning, West Virginia got one run back, but let a golden opportunity to inflict more damage on the visitors slip away.
Jonathan Pasillas worked a walk to start the inning and moved up a base on a single from Pineiro. Mulhall found a hole to score Pasillas and the Miners appeared to be in business after Clay Wisner walked to load the bases.
Unfortunately for the Miners, the Beckley boys came up empty the remainder of the inning when a strikeout, a weak fly ball and a ground ball out ended the threat.
Mehlbauer made his third plate appearance of the night leading off the fourth and again stung the Kings by driving a solo blast over the left field fence, building the lead to 6-3.
The Louisville, KY native collected four hits on the night, driving in three runs and walking once. “He has really been locked into his approach of late,” Syrett said.
“Over his last 10 games I know he is hitting over .300. He has solidified himself in seeing the ball deep and reacting to the inside pitch. It’s really good to see him take off a little bit. And not to mention, he is an exceptional shortstop. It is fun to watch that kid play. He petitioned for a night off (Friday). I don’t know if I can do that now.”
West Virginia added another run in the fourth inning aided by a Champion City error and two passed balls.
With the offense piling on the runs, Growney was holding the Kings scoreless in the field, allowing just one hit over his last two innings of work. Growney left after five solid innings due to the pitch count limits.
“C.J. really came out and competed tonight and he filled up the (strike) zone and he trusted his defense to make the plays for him. It will be nice to see him catch a groove here at the back end of the season,” Syrett said.
Although West Virginia had previously struggled holding leads during the 2019 season, Thursday night, the bullpen followed Growney’s lead, slamming the door on the Kings over the next four innings.
“They came in a filled up the strike zone, pitching with the lead,” Syrett said. “I think they had a little bit of confidence going in there and it was nice to sit back and watch them play the game the way it is supposed to be played.”
West Virginia (12-26) and Champion City (19-18) meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m. in game two.
