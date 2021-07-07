springfield, ohio — The West Virginia Miners’ hitting woes followed them to Ohio.
Champion City held the Miners to two hits in a 5-0 victory Tuesday at Carleton Davidson Stadium.
The Miners have gone scoreless in their last 14 innings and have only four hits in that span. They have lost three straight.
Kings starter Garrett Peters (1-2) tossed five innings of one-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked three.
Alex Ryan hit a two-run double off Miners starter Andrew Talkington with two out in the second to give the Kings (2-3 second half, 19-15 overall) a 2-0 lead. After Treyben Funderburg stole home in the sixth, Brandon Emery added his own two-run double in the seventh off reliever Chase Swain to give the Kings a five-run lead.
Talkington (2-2) held the Kings to three hits and two runs over five innings but got no run support. He struck out five and walked one.
The first of the Miners’ two hits came from Brandon Galindo to lead off the game. The Miners wound up loading the bases but could not score.
The Miners managed just two base runners off Peters over the next four innings. Their best chance to score came in the seventh, when they left the bases loaded for the second time.
Reliever Gabe Phipps struck out the side in the ninth to end it.
Bradley McLean had the Miners’ other hit.
West Virginia (2-3 second half, 17-16 overall) will start a three-game series at Lafayette tonight. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.