Miners need a leader at pivotal point in summer

The 2014 season was the first in which the West Virginia Miners did not make the Prospect League playoffs. But there was one player on that team manager Tim Epling points to as the embodiment of leadership.
"Mike Brosseau is the prime example," Epling said. "You could not take him off the field. He played 60 games and would not come out."
Brosseau's 60 games played are tied for a Prospect League record. He is now an infielder for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Right now, Epling is looking for the next Mike Brosseau — not a Major Leaguer, but a leader.
Chasing a playoff spot in the midst of the dog days of summer — with the longest road trip of the season about to start — the Miners are again facing attrition, which is nothing new at this point in the Prospect League season. The manner in which the battle has presented itself, however, is a bit different.
Injuries have taken their toll on the Miners offense, and it all starts with Pat Mills. The first baseman out of Indiana-Kokomo suffered an ankle injury in the second game of a doubleheader at Johnstown on Friday and will likely miss the rest of the summer. Epling said the ankle is sprained, not broken, and further tests will be done to determine if there is any ligament damage.
Mills was hitting .381 with a league-leading 44 runs batted in and was tied for second with 11 home runs. The home runs tied the Miners' season record (Gray Stafford, 2012) and the RBIs are one off the standard of 45 (Austin Norman, 2016).
Mills left Beckley with his parents after Saturday's postgame fireworks and returned to his home in Indiana. Epling said Mills, a quiet leader, was emotional upon leaving.
"He never said a word to anybody, but his presence on the field said it all," Epling said. "You could tell in the dugout that the players were expecting something good to happen every time he came to the plate, and I think that had an effect on the whole team. When you lose somebody like that, you've just got to pick up the pieces and find leaders within your team."
Outfielder Chris Iazzetta and third baseman Mac Danford are also out for the season, both with broken hands. Danford has not played since June 27 and was on an eight-game hitting streak when he got hurt. He was 15-for-27 (.556) during that stretch to raise his average from .200 to .339, and 10 of his 15 hits went for extra bases for a slugging percentage of 1.074.
First baseman/designated hitter Malik Williams (.337, 23 RBIs) is nursing a sore hand and right-handed pitcher Hunter Youngblood (2-1, 5.68 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 12 2/3 innings) is done with a shoulder injury.
Catcher Kevin Gutierrez has left the team, and infielder Brendan Williams, who graduated high school in May and will start his career at the University of Oregon in the fall, returned home to California — something Epling completely understands.
"That's a different situation. You can't expect a kid who's never done that, who's never taken a college at-bat and expect him to be able to do this," Epling said. "He needs to take a break. He's going to college, the experience was very, very good and he gave enough to get an understanding of what he is about to get into."
What Epling says the team needs now is for someone to step up, which was evident in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Johnstown. After scoring 13 runs on 14 hits through the first four inning, the Miners managed just two hits the rest of the night as the Mill Rats made an improbable comeback.
Mills may not have been a vocal leader, but his play on the field became so consistently clutch that he inherited the role.
The team isn't without its candidates, starting with second baseman Denver Blinn. Along with Mills, Blinn has been the Miners' most consistent hitter and now takes the forefront in the RBI record chase — he has 36, which is tied for second in the Prospect League. He is hitting .383 with 13 doubles and three home runs, which now puts him in the team lead among active players.
Catcher Straton Podaras was a late arrival out of Radford but has provided a dependable bat. In 15 games, Podaras is batting .458 (22-for-48) with 13 runs scored and has walked 14 times.
Isaiah Ortega-Jones (.325) and Juan Familia (.295) are the team's top base stealers — Familia with nine and Ortega-Jones seven.
"Sometimes it's hard to find leaders of (Mills') magnitude," Epling said. "Somebody's got to step up to the plate, and that's where we're at right now. These are chances for players to be able to step up and go out and do the things that are within themselves."
The Miners (2-2 second half, 17-15 overall) leave Tuesday morning for Springfield, Ohio, where they will start a six-game road trip with one game against Champion City. Then it's on to Lafayette, Ind., for a three-game series against the Aviators, back to Champion City for one and then to Chillicothe on Sunday to end the trip before finally getting back to Epling Stadium next Tuesday, July 13.
The trip will test the players in many ways. It's their longest time away from Beckley all summer, and they will encounter temperatures in the high-80s to low-90s. They will get a taste of what all summer players experience and what separates summer league baseball from the college game, Epling said. While college teams play weekend series and a midweek game, teams in the Prospect League only get Mondays off.
"Even though they have been playing (since January), they really have not experienced the mental pressure of this level," Epling said. "Then what happens is you see the mental side affect the physical side. That's the biggest adjustment and frustration that these kids have because they don't know how to handle it. ... But even in college, even with them playing and practicing, they really do not go through the grind like this. Once they start experiencing the fatigue, it puts a mental pressure on them and that affects (them) physically."
