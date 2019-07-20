chillicothe, ohio — Maintaining early leads and beating Chillicothe have not been easy for West Virginia this season.
That was not the case Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Erasing an early 1-0 deficit, the Miners scored five runs in the third inning and the bullpen held off the Paints, giving the Miners a 7-5, their second victory over Chillicothe in as many nights.
Two singles and an error by the Paints loaded the bases in the third inning for West Virginia. Caleb Walls evened the game with a sacrifice fly and Clayton Mehlbauer put the Miners ahead with an RBI single.
A double steal and an error added two more runs in the inning and Clay Wisner capped the five-run outburst with an RBI single for a 5-1 lead.
The Paints sliced the lead in half with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but Ross Muhall answered for the Miners with a towering blast in the fifth. It was the eighth of the season for the Prospect League all-star.
Coming off a four-RBI night Thursday, Michael Pineiro restored the four-run advantage Friday when he drove home his second run of the game in the seventh.
The bottom of the seventh was critical to West Virginia’s victory.
Chillicothe again cut the lead in half on a two-run home run and went on to load the bases. This time, however, the Miners bullpen stood tall and escaped the jam, holding on to the 7-5 advantage.
After the two-run blast, Wisner entered the game to slow the Paints in the seventh. He then pitched a scoreless eighth before handing the game over to Marshall University product Hunter Sexton. Sexton retired all three batters he faced in the final inning, two by strikeout, to pick up the save.
Zachariah Devon pitched four solid innings to start the game, while Noah Freimuth came on in the fifth and was credited with the win.
The two teams will play the rubber game of their five-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Chillicothe before West Virginia returns home Sunday to host Lafayette at Linda. K. Epling Stadium. That game will start at 2:35 p.m.