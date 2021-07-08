lafayette, ind. — Carlos Contreras, Reed Chumley and Drew Behling all homered as the Lafayette Aviators defeated the West Virginia Miners 8-5 Wednesday in the first of a three-game series.

The Miners have lost four in a row.

West Virginia starter Louis Lipthatt (3-1) allowed four hits and four runs, two earned, over 4 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out one.

The Aviators trailed 2-0 but tied it in the fourth and took the lead for good on Contreras’ three-run homer in the fifth.

Chase Stratton (2-0) got the win for the Aviators. He struck out seven and walked four and gave up four hits and two runs over five innings.

Kaleb Honea pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his eighth save.

The teams will meet again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

