Lafayette manager Michael Keeran finally saw his team get a few breaks.
That includes a historically crazy ending.
Carlos Contreras hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the Aviators ahead, then Lafayette turned an improbable triple play to finish a 3-2 win over the West Virginia Miners Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Facing Lafayette closer Kaleb Honea, Jake Reifsnyder singled and David Meech was hit by a pitch to start the ninth. Pinch-hitter Malik Williams hit into what seemed to be a textbook 6-4-3 double play that should have left Reifsnyder at third with the potential tying run.
Instead, Reifsnyder broke for home and was easily thrown out by first baseman Tanner Craig to complete the first triple play ever turned at Epling Stadium, which opened in 2010.
Honea leaped in the air after the third out as the Aviators snapped a four-game losing streak.
"I don't mind people trying to make something happen, but that wasn't the time for it," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "We've turned two (as a team), but that's the first triple play I've ever seen to end a ball game. That was just us trying to do something. I can't fault him doing that."
The Aviators (16-8) needed the win. Not only did their losing streak end, but they held off Danville in the East's Wabash River Division. The Dans, who played Illinois Valley in a late game Thursday, trailed by only a half game going in.
"We started off the season really well," Keeran said. "(Coming into) tonight, we were tied for the best record in the league, but we hit a little bit of a skid and a lot of things just haven't been going our way. So I think that was maybe just the baseball gods finally giving one to us. It seems like the last 10 50-50 calls haven't gone our way. Not last night (a 7-3 Miners victory), but before that we were running into a lot of broken-bat singles, lining out, just a lot of bad luck. So we finally kind of got one."
Epling said the game should not have come down to such a wild play in the first place. The Miners (13-10) did several things he was displeased with, a big one coming in the seventh inning.
Meech led off with a single, took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch. With one out, Bradley McLean hit a fly ball to medium depth in right field that Drew Behling made a diving catch on. Meech did not tag, and Juan Familia grounded out to end the inning.
"He could have (scored), and that's the rule. The rule is on any fly ball, you're tagging," Epling said. "It was a mental mistake and he (Meech) knows it. I don't have to address it; he knows it."
Both teams got clutch pitching out of their bullpens. Kevin Bermudez made his first pitching appearance for Lafayette and worked three scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one while allowing three hits.
Honea notched his Prospect League-leading sixth save and has not allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings.
"Our bullpen's been good all year," Keeran said. "The problem is in the last three games we haven't had a lead to go to that bullpen. Tonight we finally had that lead. That's kind of the recipe for us early in the year when we had a ton of success and we were going on five-game win streaks. We'd get a lead, our starting pitching would do well enough and then we would hand it to the bullpen. Tonight, finally we were able to do that."
Contreras' go-ahead homer came off West Virginia starter Tom Walker (0-1), who otherwise had a good night. He struck out six and walked one and allowed five hits over 5 1/3 innings. All three Lafayette runs were earned.
Eric Gustofson relieved Walker in the sixth and was perfect through 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two and threw only 30 pitches.
Both Bermudez and Miners reliever Andrew Neff induced late-inning double plays to keep it a one-run game.
Behling led off the third with a triple and scored on Miguel Rivera’s sac fly to put the Aviators up 1-0.
The Miners answered in the bottom half with Denver Blinn’s two-run single.
The Miners fell to 1 1/2 games behind Champion City in the Ohio River Valley Division. The Kings' game at Terre Haute was rained out.
The rubber game of the three-game series will be played Friday night at 6:35 p.m.
