Baseball games can turn on a dime, and that was the case Saturday for the West Virginia Miners.
The Miners — Philip Hoffman, in particular — were rolling along through eight innings against Champion City. But the Kings tied the game in the ninth, then scored a controversial run in the 10th for a 5-4 win on Fireworks Night.
The Kings got to Hunter Sexton (1-1) for single runs in each inning to take the win and give themselves a chance to split the series today.
Jesse Hall walked with one out in the ninth, stole second and took third on an errant throw. Chase Carney then lined a 3-2 pitch to center field for a single to drive in Hall with the tying run.
After the Miners stranded two base runners in the bottom half, things got interesting in the 10th.
Marcus Ernst drew a leadoff walk and, one out later, stole second. The throw went into center field for the second straight inning and Ernst went to third.
The night really began to unravel on the next pitch.
Blake Jenkins hit a high chopper to Clay Wisner at third base. Wisner threw a strike to catcher Kyle Schaefer, who applied the tag to a sliding Ernst. However, the home plate umpire made a late foul ball signal and waved the play off. After a heated discussion with Miners manager Mike Syrett and a conference with the base umpire, Ernst was sent back to third and Jenkins came back to the box.
Two pitches later, Jenkins doubled to the wall in left field to drive in Ernst for a 5-4 lead.
Sexton got a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.
Wisner walked with one out for the Miners in the bottom of the 10th, but Kings reliever Noah Schleinitz struck out Schaefer and Brock Randels to end the game.
Syrett declined to discuss the call after the game.
“Things didn’t go our way at the end,” Syrett said. “We’ve got to make a better pitch. Hopefully (today) we will come out and play better.”
The ending spoiled a strong outing for Hoffman. He entered in relief of starter Dusty Baird in the fourth inning and struck out six and walked three in four hitless innings.
“Hoffman’s been lights-out, and so has Sexton. So has (Dakota) McFadden,” Syrett said. “They all pitched really well today. It’s a shame it didn’t go their way.”
McFadden worked the eighth and struck out three around a one-out single.
A two-run homer by Stephen Cullen gave the Kings (20-19) a 3-0 lead in the third before the Miners (13-27) tied it with three in the bottom half.
Schaefer led off with a double, Brock Randels walked and Caleb Walls lined an opposite-field single down the left field line to score Schaeffer. The ball got away from Jenkins, allowing Randels to score from first.
Clayton Mehlbauer was hit by a pitch. One out later, Jonathan Pasillas reached on a fielder’s choice. Michael Pineiro then doubled to the gap in right to score Walls, but Pasillas was shot down at the plate for the third out.
The Miners broke the tie in the sixth when Pineiro led off with a double and scored on a single from Ross Mulhall.
Schleinitz (2-2) got the win after 4 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out eight and walked three while holding the Miners to three hits.
The teams will meet again today at 2:35 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber