Miners' Lazaris ready to build on big senior year

If Blake Lazaris never plays another inning, he could not have planned a much better ending.
On the last day of his senior season at Trinity International, the Trojans were playing a split doubleheader on the road. A walkoff home run by Lazaris gave his team a 10-9 victory in the first game against Trinity Christian.
The team got back on the bus and traveled to play Saint Ambrose. Lazaris, batting leadoff, homered on the first pitch of the game.
Two consecutive pitches, two consecutive homers.
"It was kind of crazy," said Lazaris, during a break in practice at Linda K. Epling Stadium, where he will spend his summer playing for the West Virginia Miners. "It was back-to-back swings. I've had my fair share of good days, but I've never had a walkoff bomb so that was kind of cool."
People he probably didn't suspect took notice of his accomplishment.
"That actually sent another team from our conference to the conference tournament. All the guys on that team were sending me videos because they were watching the game. So it was pretty cool."
Of course, Lazaris has no intention of that day being his last on the diamond. And everyone who witnessed that day were not the only ones with their eyes on Lazaris this season.
Among the others was A.B. Brown, one of the Miners' assistant coaches who saw Lazaris play at Smokies Stadium, the home of Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate Tennessee Smokies.
"I was really impressed with the way he handled himself," Brown said. "He stood out above all his teammates because he walked like a professional. Then, when you watched him play, I watched him hit a couple of home runs and I thought, 'This guy's pretty special.' So I talked to his coach and his coach spoke really highly of him. He said he was super coachable, a great kid, and really looking for somewhere to play this summer. That's the kind of kid we were looking for."
Lazaris, who plays third base, is focused on trying to make that dream come true, all the while among unfamiliar scenery. He left his Wisconsin home Monday morning, filling up his gas tank to the tune of nearly $90 to make a 12-hour trip with as few stops as possible, a philosophy he adopted from his dad.
"I'm trying to make it to the next level," Lazaris said. "This is a great program. I got recruited by coach Brown. I've never been to West Virginia before, so this is very new to me. I'm from Wisconsin, so it's kind of flat. Here it's very mountainous and tree-friendly, but I love it so far. I've got to look around Beckley for a little bit, but, yeah, strictly baseball."
Lazaris did all he could his senior season to give scouts something to look at.
He was named to the All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference first team and the National Christian College Athletic Association all-region team after a record-setting season. Lazaris set the team single-season marks for triples (7) and runs scored (50), and his 102 career runs scored are also tops in team history.
He also had nine home runs, 13 doubles and 40 runs batted in, all top 10 single-season marks at Trinity.
"I just try to play for the Lord and most of all play to have fun," Lazaris said. "Baseball is a very mental game. It's not as physical (as other sports). You definitely need skill, but every little mistake you make, it's in the books. I just try to let go of that and have fun, and I think I did that this college season."
It's interesting that Lazaris plays a sport that places nine players on the field. His parents are also managing a group of nine — children, that is.
Lazaris is the sixth of nine siblings ranging in age from 16 to 30. And they all play sports. One sister is special needs who supports all of her brothers and sisters, one brother plays baseball at Carroll (Wis.) University and another is there to play football.
"It's definitely an experience," he said. "There's not that many people that can relate. When they hear I'm one of nine, they're always asking, 'Are they your real siblings?' 'Where are you in the order?' 'How was it growing up?' I wouldn't trade them for the world. I love it. I'm No. 6 in the line and I'm as close with my older sister as I am with my youngest sister. It's definitely cool to have multiple brothers and multiple sisters. I love it."
The Miners will open the season Wednesday, June 1, at home against Johnstown. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m.
The first Fireworks Night of the season will be Saturday, June 4, against Chillicothe, also with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
