Miners host Terre Haute for doubleheader today

The West Virginia Miners (17-30) open a three-game home stand tonight against the Terre Haute REX (25-21) with a doubleheader that starts at 5:05 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Game three will be played Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and it will be Military Family Appreciation Night.
The two teams split a doubleheader back on June 26 on Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium with the REX taking game one, 4-2, and the Miners winning the nightcap, 11-8.
C.J. Growny picked up the win in game two for West Virginia.
Terre Haute sits just 4.5 games back of second place Chillicothe for the second playoff berth in East Division of the Prospect league.
Heading into the all-star break, West Virginia had won three of its last four games, two over Chillicothe and one against Lafayette behind a strong pitching performance from Mullens native, Josh Zeboskey.
Matt Rubayo leads the hitting for the Miners with a .348 average, including 55 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs and team leading 34 RBI. Michael Pineiro follows at .333 and Ross Mulhall leads the team with eight home runs to go along with his 32 RBI.
West Virginia is hitting .265 as a team.
Rubayo, Mulhall and pitcher Nick Turnbull represented the Miners in the Prospect League All-star game won by the East, 11-2. Rubayo had a big night going 3-for-5 with a single, a double and a home run.
After Saturday’s clash, the Miners head out on the road for five straight days before returning home next Friday to open a two-game series with Chillicothe.