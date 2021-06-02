Miners host Mill Rats in doubleheader Thursday

Jon C. Hancock/For The Register-HeraldWest Virginia Miners right fielder Chris Iazetta makes a catch on a long fly ball during a game in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to Chillicothe at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The teams' game in Chillicothe scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to rain. The Miners will host Johnstown in a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:05 p.m.