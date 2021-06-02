Miners host Mill Rats in doubleheader Thursday

The West Virginia Miners got an unexpected day off Wednesday, but will pull double duty on Thursday.
The scheduled game at Chillicothe was postponed due to persistent rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader next Thursday, June 10, starting at 6:05 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium, according to the Paints' website.
It was the second postponement already for the Miners, but the first one will be made up Thursday. The Johnstown Mill Rats will be in Beckley for a pair of seven-inning games starting at 5:05 p.m.
The Mill Rats were supposed to play in Beckley last Friday but the game was postponed due to rain. There is a 70 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day and night.
The Miners are still looking for their first win after an 0-4 start. They fell at home to the Paints 10-1 on Tuesday.
Johnstown is 3-2 after Wednesday's win over Champion City.
The teams will conclude the series Friday in Beckley. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
The Miners will be light by one on the roster. Right-handed pitcher Jack Jett signed a contract with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League.
He made one appearance for the Miners (May 29 vs. Champion City) and gave up five hits, two runs (one earned), struck out four and walked none in four innings pitched.
