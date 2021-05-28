Miners home opener postponed

The West Virginia Miners home opener with the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday has been postponed due to impending weather.
A makeup date has not been announced.
The Miners will host Champion City Saturday at 6:35 p.m. A fireworks display will follow the game.
The Miners fell to Johnstown 9-5 Thursday on opening day across the Prospect League. The Mill Rats scored five runs in the sixth inning to take control.
Miners starter Andrew Talkington pitched well through the first five innings, holding the Mill Rats to three hits and two runs, one earned. He struck out seven and walked none over that stretch.
But he could not record an out in the sixth. Johnstown's first three batters got hits off Talkington before he exited. All three scored, the last giving the Mill Rats a 5-4 lead and putting Talkington on the hook for the loss.
The Miners managed just five hits, two by Pat Mills. They walked a total of 10 times, but struck out 11 and left 10 on base.