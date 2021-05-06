Miners hold rededication to usher in 2021 season

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-HeraldFrom left, West Virginia Miners manager/GM Tim Epling, his wife Diane and owners Doug and Linda Epling do the honors at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The team was celebrating a rededication after last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 season is set to begin Thursday, May 27, at the Johnstown (Pa.) Mill Rats. The Miners' first home game is set for the next night, also against Johnstown.