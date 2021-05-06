Miners hold rededication to usher in 2021 season

Eating healthy is never a bad thing, but Doug Epling probably won't mind if he doesn't see any corn or tomatoes for a long time.
It might remind of him of the least enjoyable summer he's had in a while. A summer without baseball and without his beloved West Virginia Miners.
"It was terrible," said Epling, who owns the team with his wife Linda. "Me and my wife did a lot of canning with healthy food and vegetables. But since 2010, that was our first lag. It wasn't good."
Like nearly everything else, the Prospect League was forced to shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That left Beckley with a summer absent of Miner Mike, Big Paul and some of the top college baseball prospects in the nation.
That won't be the case this summer. The Miners will be back in business and took time Thursday to celebrate.
Members of the Epling family were surrounded by about 30 community business leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The event was billed as a rededication for the franchise that made its debut in 2010.
Miners manager/GM Tim Epling, his wife Diane and Doug and Linda — Tim's parents — cut the ceremonial ribbon at home plate. After it was over, Miners superfan Big Paul led a chant of "Let's go Miners!"
"It makes you appreciate everybody that's involved in supporting us," Tim Epling said. "And everybody can support us in some way. Whether it's coming to a ball game, buying a $7.50 ticket for a kid. Just think about that.
"And I'm more excited about how God has opened up the doors to bring in unity and being able to do things that, when you're in government or dealing with government agencies that they're not allowed to do. You can't do it, and here we (can). And I'm not bashful about that. That's who we are."
The Miners are getting back to the field in a summer that will see a significant change in the landscape of amateur and Minor League Baseball, and Epling thinks his players can benefit.
The Appalachian League will no longer operate as a rookie-level Minor League, instead becoming a charter member of the Prospect Development Pipeline that will see the top college players in the nation. Teams in Princeton and Bluefield will continue on in the Appy League. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Power in Charleston remain professional but is no longer in the South Atlantic League. The Power now plays in the Atlantic League, which is a partner league of Major League Baseball.
"I think what else is happening is there is this huge excitement, at least for us, we're going to have more scouts come through our area just because we're between the Appy League and the (Atlantic League)," Epling said. "We're right here, so these kids will have more opportunity to get looked at, those that are wanting to go pursue their dreams."
Last summer's absence delayed Tim Epling's return as manager after resigning before the 2019 season. The Miners finished that season a franchise-worst 18-42 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Before that, the team had gone to the playoffs seven out of their first eight seasons and won the Prospect League championship in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Epling is hopeful of getting back to that type of success.
"I'm very excited about what we're doing and putting a foundation here and what it's really going to do for the dynamics of what our stadium is going to be used for," he said. "Our (players are) who they are. I think we've got some very good players and I think we'll do pretty good if I don't mess it up. I'm excited about being able to get out here and do what we love to do."
Just as the business leaders around them have pledged their support, the Miners ask that fans return the favor.
"The (businesses) that you see on our walls, we want our people to support everybody that's out here," Epling said. "If they see an advertisement or they see the name of a company here, we want the people to support them because they're supporting us. And we're going to have more and more. I'm really humbled with the support that we're getting from sponsorships that have called wanting to be part of what we're doing."
"This is so enjoyable to sit back in and see the community coming together like they have been and supporting us," Doug Epling added. "This is all for the community — and the kids, first of all. It's just terrific that we're back in business."
