Miners' Hoffman on a roll

Much like the rest of the pitching staff, the last two weeks have gone markedly better for West Virginia’s Philip Hoffman.
Strikeouts are up. Runs, hits and walks are down.
He struggled through his first five outings, but lately Hoffman has pitched exactly — well, exactly the way everyone knew he would.
“I would say that he’s just been Hoff, you know?” first-year Miners manager Mike Syrett said.
The Miners brought Hoffman in expecting him to be an effective middle innings guy. There was reason for their confidence. There was the eye test, of course. But he also put together a nice sophomore season at Marshall, where he was 3-0 with a 3.52 earned run average. He made 25 appearances, 21 out of the bullpen, and batters hit just .221 against him.
That success didn’t carry over to Beckley, at least not immediately.
Through his first five appearances, three of them starts, Hoffman went 0-3 and had an ERA of 11.48. In 13 1/3 innings, he allowed 18 hits and walked 18 batters.
The Hoffman who pitched so well in Huntington was not the same guy who donned a different shade of green, but that had little to do with the numbers.
“I was just working on things,” he said. “I changed something from the spring season and I was just working on it. Just mechanics. Little things.”
The numbers suggest he found his groove.
Over his last four outings, Hoffman has allowed one earned run in 14 2/3 innings — a 0.62 ERA. He has allowed fewer hits (7) and issued fewer walks (12) in more innings than in his previous five outings, and he has 10 more strikeouts (24) in the same span.
His ERA has plummeted to 5.79, his WHIP is down from 2.70 to 1.96 and his opponents’ batting average has dipped nearly 100 points, from .340 to .248.
Hoffman says there’s no great secret to his recent success.
“I’ve just been going out and throwing,” the Wahama High graduate said. “Just focused on throwing more strikes, honestly.”
“He’s been electric,” Syrett said. “He’s really solidified himself in the long relief role. He comes in and just pounds the (strike) zone and expects his defense to make plays for him.
“He wasn’t far off from that when he first got out here, either.”
Syrett went on to say that Hoffman’s struggles were more “just a bout of bad luck.” Actually, an argument could be made that it still exists.
Hoffman stood to be the winning pitcher in two of his last four appearances, but both games were lost late. He struck out six and walked three without allowing a hit in four scoreless innings against Champion City last Saturday, but the Miners lost 5-4 in 10 innings.
His only decision in his last four games came in a 6-5 loss at Champion City. He struck out nine and walked two in 4 2/3 innings, but he gave up the go-ahead run.
The Miners (14-27), who visit Chillicothe tonight at 7:05 p.m., have played better of late. That goes hand-in-hand with the improvement of the pitching staff, particularly the bullpen.
“I think we have just been more focused on doing what we need to do,” Hoffman said. “We were trying to do too much early in the season, I think.”
And it got in their heads.
“Yeah, it did,” he said. “It sucked. It wasn’t fun. I’ve never experienced it before. Teams I’ve played on have just won my whole life. But we’ve started putting it together. We just hate losing, I guess.”
Hoffman, a right-hander, credits the work of Miners assistant coach J.D. Jackson, former major leaguer Jeff Wallace and Miners general manager Tim Epling in relaxing the staff’s approach.
“They’re just helping us throw strikes and make our pitches better,” Hoffman said. “They’re really good pitching guys and know what they are doing.
“We’re just doing our jobs like we need to do. We’re not trying to do too much.”
