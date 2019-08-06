Chillicothe spaced its runs out and Michael Hubert turned in a sterling long relief outing in turning back the West Virginia Miners 10-1 Monday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Paints scored three runs in the first and sixth, and added two in the fourth and eighth.
Cody Orr was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. He hit his league record-extending 13th triple in the sixth.
Cole Andrews hit his 11th home run of the season. Chris Eisel was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.
Hubert (2-1) worked six innings of shutout ball in relief of starter Ross Thompson. Hubert allowed just three hits while striking out three and walking none.
Ross Mulhall and Brock Randels doubled and Kyle Schaefer had an RBI for the Miners.
The teams will close the regular season tonight at 6:35 p.m. It will be Family Night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. All youth ages 16 and under will be admitted free.
Mulhall goes into the game one home run and three RBIs shy of the Miners single-season records. Gray Stafford hit 11 homers in 2012 and Austin Norman drove in 45 runs in 2016. Mulhall has 42 RBIs.
The Paints go in to the last day of the season tied with Danville for first place in the East Division. The divisional winner will host a one-game playoff on Thursday.
If they finish tied, Danville owns the head-to-head tiebreaker 2-0.