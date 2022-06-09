Miners hang on to beat Kings 9-8

Trey Carter was tagged out trying to score on a wild pitch and the West Virginia Miners escaped Springfield, Ohio, with a 9-8 win over Champion City Thursday night.
Carter walked with two outs off Miners reliever Ozzie Martinez and went to third on a single by Jonah Sutton. The first pitch to Alex Ryan got away, but caromed back to the plate and Carter was tagged out to end the game.
The Miners (3-4) had the answers all night. They fought back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Kings (2-6) scored five runs in the bottom half to go up 8-6.
In the top of the sixth, the Miners loaded the bases with one out and Silas Butler scored on a wild pitch. Alex Christie then grounded out to third to drive in Blake Lazaris, and Barrett Riebock also came around to score to put the Miners up for good.
Zach Doss and Hayden Skipper both had solo home runs for the Miners.
The Miners will start a two-game series against the Terre Haute Rex in Terre Haute, Ind., on Friday. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m.
The Rex are managed by Matt Chavarria, a member of the 2012 Prospect League champion Miners. Chavarria hit .244 and drove in 30 runs in helping the Miners to the first of their three league championships.
The Miners will return to Champion City Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. After a day off Monday, they return home Tuesday for a two-game series against Chillicothe.
Tickets for all games can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
For more information, call 304-252-7233.